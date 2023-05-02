The Coweta County 4-H Horse Judging Team will represent Georgia at the Southern Regional Horse Championship in Perry, Georgia, in August and Western Roundup in Denver, Colorado, in January.
On April 15, the team placed first in the State Horse Judging Contest in Athens, Georgia. The team included Avery Pruett, Gabriela Luna, Sylvia O’Neal and Amanda Chrzanowski. Pruett was named Senior High Individual for Horse Judging. The team also placed second at the hippology contest with senior team members Pruett, Claire Lummus, Elena Williams and Luna. The junior team also placed second with team members Addelyn Masters, Ava Lyle, Olivia Miklosovic and Peyton Sanders.
Horse judging calls for contestants to compare their opinion of a horse against the ideal, as specified by industry experts, in conformation and performance classes. Conformation classes analyze the anatomical build of a horse, and performance classes analyze the execution of riding patterns.
The hippology contest incorporates the concepts of horse judging as a four-part competition that includes a written test, skill station, judging class and team problem solving set. Decision making, critical thinking and public speaking are key elements of both horse judging and hippology.
These events incorporate both individual and team competitions. Junior teams are made up of youth from fourth grade to eighth grade and senior teams are ninth through 12th grade 4-H members; the winners of senior-level state competitions earn master 4-H status.
The equine industry has a $2.5 billion impact on Georgia’s economy in an average year. UGA Faculty and industry experts contribute to the curriculum used to train horse judging and hippology contestants and help connect youth with pertinent applications of the skills they learn.
Kate Whiting, Georgia 4-H extension specialist for Animal Science Programs, celebrates the positive impact of the horse judging and hippology contests.
“Both of these contests call for students to think quickly on their feet and work as a team,” Whiting said. “It’s so much more than simply learning knowledge from a page. They apply practical skills that matter for the equine industry and that matter for life.”
Georgia 4-H empowers youth to become true leaders by developing necessary life skills, positive relationships and community awareness. As the premier youth leadership organization in the state, 4-H reaches hundreds of thousands of people annually through UGA Extension offices and 4-H facilities.
For more information about how to get involved with Hippology, Horse Judging and Georgia 4-H, contact the Coweta County University of Georgia County Extension Office or visit www.georgia4h.org.