The Coweta County 4-H Horse Judging Team will represent Georgia at the Southern Regional Horse Championship in Perry, Georgia, in August and Western Roundup in Denver, Colorado, in January.

On April 15, the team placed first in the State Horse Judging Contest in Athens, Georgia. The team included Avery Pruett, Gabriela Luna, Sylvia O’Neal and Amanda Chrzanowski. Pruett was named Senior High Individual for Horse Judging. The team also placed second at the hippology contest with senior team members Pruett, Claire Lummus, Elena Williams and Luna. The junior team also placed second with team members Addelyn Masters, Ava Lyle, Olivia Miklosovic and Peyton Sanders.