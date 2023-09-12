Ortlauf Mitts

Michael Ortlauf, left, a product manager at Cargill Newnan, and Jon Mitts, right, who works with customer focus and field support, dig into a meal featuring Beef Rouladen.

 Photo by Chris Martin

September in Coweta County brings the annual Kiwanis Coweta County Fair, which brings with it the annual Coweta County Cattlemen's Association Steak Cook-off, an event that pits grill maestros competing for prizes as they fight to cook the best steak at the fair.

This year's cook-off is set for Saturday, Sept. 23, and is sponsored by Cargill Newnan.