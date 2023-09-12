September in Coweta County brings the annual Kiwanis Coweta County Fair, which brings with it the annual Coweta County Cattlemen's Association Steak Cook-off, an event that pits grill maestros competing for prizes as they fight to cook the best steak at the fair.
This year's cook-off is set for Saturday, Sept. 23, and is sponsored by Cargill Newnan.
Cargill Newnan also sponsored the "Meats & Mains" chapter in "Coweta Cooks: Sharing a Legacy of Our Favorite Recipes." The meats chapter features a heaping helping of outstanding recipes, from salmon patties to international beef dishes.
Published by The Newnan Times-Herald in August, the new cookbook serves as a followup to the Times-Herald's original cookbook, published in 1967. Featuring more than 300 recipes submitted by readers, the cookbook includes 11 chapters sponsored by local businesses and organizations.
About Cargill
Cargill works to bring food, agricultural, financial and industrial products to people who need them all around the world. Their purpose is to nourish the world in a safe, responsible and sustainable way.
Every day, they work to connect farmers with markets, customers with ingredients, and people and animals with the food they need to thrive. They combine their experience with new technologies and insights to serve as a trusted partner for food, agriculture, financial and industrial customers in more than 125 countries.
With more than 155 years of experience, Cargill operates in 70 countries and has approximately 155,000 employees. Cargill Newnan opened in 1998.
Beef Rouladen
Michael Ortlauf, product manager, Cargill
“Rouladen is one of the most popular beef dishes in Germany, a comfort dish that your grandmother would make there.”
1⁄4 cup Dijon mustard
8 (4-ounce) pieces round or milanesa steak
2 teaspoons paprika
2 teaspoons salt
2 teaspoons garlic powder
2 teaspoons freshly ground black pepper
8 to 16 slices bacon
8 baby kosher dill pickles, or equal amounts of slices
8 baby carrots or equal amount of slices
1⁄2 cup sliced onion
3 tablespoons favorite cooking oil
1 (12-ounce) can beef or chicken broth
11⁄4 cups water
2 tablespoons cornstarch
1 cup warm water
1⁄4 cup sour cream
Spread 1⁄2 tablespoon mustard over one side of each piece of steak; sprinkle paprika, salt, garlic, pepper and onion evenly over the steaks. Lay one slice bacon on each piece of steak, then one pickle and one carrot. Roll up steaks, starting with the side with the veggies, and secure with toothpicks or secure with oven-safe twine. Outside can be seasoned with salt and pepper to taste.
Heat oil in a skillet over medium heat. Cook Beef Rouladen on all sides until browned. Add broth and water; bring to a boil. Reduce heat to medium-low; cover and simmer until tender, about 30 minutes.
Remove Beef Rouladen; strain broth mixture and return liquid to the skillet. Whisk cornstarch and 1 cup of water together until smooth; slowly pour cornstarch mixture into the skillet, stirring continually until the sauce has thickened, 2 to 3 minutes. Stir in sour cream; return rolls to the sauce.
Place in preheated oven at 350 F. Bake uncovered for 15 to 20 minutes or until tops are golden brown. Remove and serve. This is served best with potatoes or Spaetzle (egg
noodles).
Greek Chicken Meatballs
Christina Horton, Tyrone
16 ounces ground chicken
2 cloves garlic
3 tablespoons chopped parsley
1 teaspoon oregano
1 teaspoon salt
1 teaspoon pepper
1 teaspoon olive oil
1 egg
¼ cup breadcrumbs
½ cup crumbled feta cheese
Warm pitas
Tzatziki sauce
Mix all ingredients thoroughly, and roll into approximately 20 balls. Place in 9-by-13 baking dish, and cook at 400 F for 15 minutes. Flip meatballs and cook for about 10 more minutes. Serve immediately or freeze for later. Serve in warm pitas with tzatziki sauce.
Grandmother Clepper's Easy Chicken & Dumplings
Joanie Clepper, Moreland
1 rotisserie chicken, pulled apart into bite size pieces
2 small cans of cream of celery soup
32 ounces chicken broth/stock
1 (10-count) package flour tortillas, cut into 1-by-2-inch strips
Heat to simmer chicken, soup and broth/ stock until well mixed. Once well heated, drop in tortilla strips. Stir well. Lower heat, stirring often to keep tortillas from sticking together, and cook for about 30 minutes to create a fairly thick broth.
Eggplant Meatball Parmesan
Christina Horton, Tyrone
1½ eggplants, cubed
Cooking spray
1 teaspoon salt
1 teaspoon garlic powder
1 teaspoon oregano
¼ teaspoon pepper
1 (20-ounce) jar spaghetti sauce
2 ounces grated parmesan cheese
36 to 52 small frozen meatballs, such as Cooked Perfect Brand Bitesize Homestyle Meatballs
5 ounces white American cheese
Spaghetti, cooked according to package directions
Place cubed eggplant in mixing bowl and spray generously with cooking spray. Season eggplant with all seasonings by mixing thoroughly. Saute eggplant on medium to high heat until it has softened and browned slightly; add ¼ cup water as needed to keep eggplant from sticking to pan. When eggplant is sauteed, add spaghetti sauce and parmesan and mix.
Pour frozen meatballs into a glass baking dish. Cover with eggplant and sauce mixture. Top with white American cheese. Cover with aluminum foil and bake at 350 F for 30 minutes. Remove foil and bake 10 more minutes. Serve over spaghetti.
Fried Salmon Patties
Ashley Desjardin, Newnan
2 (6-ounce) cans boneless and skinless pink salmon, drained
2 large eggs
¼ onion, chopped
4½ tablespoons cornmeal
¼ cup all-purpose flour
½ teaspoon salt
½ teaspoon pepper
¼ to ½ cup cooking oil, as needed
Mix salmon, eggs, onion, cornmeal, flour, salt and pepper in a large mixing bowl. Shape the mixture into patties. Fry patties in enough hot oil to cover bottom of pan, cooking on medium to medium high heat for 4 to 5 minutes on each side.