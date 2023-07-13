Life changes daily. Once-healthy children receive life-altering diagnoses, and families begin the difficult journey of navigating organ failure.
Each journey is unique, but sometimes they merge into something beautiful.
Olivia and Richard Kemp’s journeys began separately — Richard’s with a kidney disease diagnosis and Olivia’s with her younger brother Stuart’s illness. When Olivia and Richard met at camp, the teens never dreamed they would be married with three children of their own 30 years later.
Richard’s story
During a routine sports physical as a teen, Richard’s test results indicated serious issues. Further testing revealed he only had half of his kidney function.
He was told about Camp Independence, a weeklong summer camp for kids ages 8-18 living with kidney disease, operated by Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta at Camp Twin Lakes in Rutledge, Georgia.
It is a place where patients “get outside, play, learn and make friends with kids who understand what it's like to live with kidney disease or an organ transplant,” according to camp literature.
“I still felt fine. I was playing football and doing great,” Richard said.
But he went to camp anyway, and that first year changed his life.
Richard met another camper everyone called “Fast Eddie.” Eddie and Richard shared a cabin that summer.
Eddie’s health challenges were further along than Richard’s, but that did not dampen Eddie’s spirit. Despite physical limitations, Eddie never failed to bring joy with him wherever he went, Richard said.
“He was just such a cool guy,” Richard said. “At the end of the week, I did not want to leave.”
Meeting Eddie changed him.
“He taught me to look at people from the inside out,” Richard said. “I’ve done that every day since.”
It’s a mentality that Richard has carried into his current career as general manager of O’Charley’s in Newnan. He said it allows him to see beyond what is skin deep and impact people at a heart level.
Olivia’s story
While Richard was navigating his health journey, Olivia was a sibling struggling to understand her brother’s kidney failure. Stuart received his first kidney transplant at age 8 and went through a second transplant at age 12 after the first one failed.
For Olivia, it was a difficult time. She struggled to understand the challenges Stuart faced and to find her place in it all.
Stuart began attending Camp Independence. With her mother already volunteering as “the computer lady,” Olivia was permitted to attend camp to better understand her brother’s illness.
She spent the week at camp with Stuart and other campers.
“Camp really helped me appreciate him and his health care journey,” she says.
The experience opened her eyes and her heart, she said. Olivia credits her experience with Camp Independence as setting the stage for her to go into nursing.
Richard and Olivia meet
Richard’s and Olivia’s paths merged in the summer, when Richard and Stuart were placed in the same cabin. The two quickly became friends. It was through that friendship that Richard and Olivia met and began spending time together.
Their shared passion for Camp Independence drew them closer over the years. Olivia’s love for camp overflowed into all aspects of her life. It was a place she desperately loved and longed to share with others. Richard understood because camp changed his life as well.
Richard and Olivia were married a few years after meeting and have volunteered at Camp every year for the past 30 years, Richard as a camp counselor and Olivia as a nurse.
Lives changed
Olivia and Richard love Camp Twin Lakes and the various camps hosted there each summer. It is a place they are passionate about and love to share with others.
For 30 years, Camp Twin Lakes has provided medically supportive and deeply impactful camp experiences to more than 10,000 of Georgia’s children and young adults each year.
“By learning perseverance, resilience and a sense of community, our campers leave transformed and capable of extraordinary things,” camp literature claims.
The Kemps fondly recount stories of campers experiencing freedom most children take for granted. Talent shows bring once quiet kids out of their shells. Nonverbal kids dance, perform and are cheered on by standing ovations. Children often overlooked are celebrated at the camp.
But changes aren’t limited to just the campers’ lives.
Olivia and Richard both admit to having to overcome their own fears with the camp’s ropes course. For Olivia, who is not a fan of heights, this was huge. She and Richard both recall how enthusiastically the campers cheered them on, encouraging them to complete the difficult task.
“They saw us struggling too,” she said. “They cheered us on.”
Richard credits his experience at camp with helping him adjust. When he began attending, he said, he felt fine, but seeing the journey others walked helped prepare him for future challenges he would face. It gave him the strength and courage he would need in the years to come.
Richard has never missed a year, even the summers his wife was due with their second and third children. Those are the only years Olivia has missed. Camp is that important to the Kemps, they said.
Giving back
Having been shaped by their childhood experiences at Camp Independence at Camp Twin Lakes, both Richard and Olivia volunteer their time to ensure other children are able to experience the magic of what Olivia refers to as “our favorite place on earth.”
The Kemps continue to support and volunteer at camp with a goal to serve as mentors to others like them.
Camp Twin Lakes officials said volunteers are essential to the success of each of the camps hosted there.
“With a dedicated team of medical professionals, cabin counselors and other support staff, parents can rest assured that their child is in good hands,” literature reads. “Our licensed medical professionals provide around-the-clock, on-site medical care the entire week of camp.”
Olivia, who currently works as an interventional radiology nurse at City of Hope in Newnan, serves as one of those licensed medical professionals.
This partnership ensures campers receive the necessary medical care and receive the support they need to experience summer camp. Health care is geared toward normalizing the experience so the kids can just be kids.
Richard volunteers as a counselor. He said his passion is working directly with kids and being able to connect with them. He helps them experience a week filled with carefree childhood excitement. And he understands many of their struggles, as he lived through them too.
Throughout the camp experience, the kids participate in ropes courses, paddleboarding, games, swimming and other camp activities.
“At the end of the day, it’s fun,” Richard said. “It’s the relationships you make. I’ve seen many of these kids grow up.”
When Richard underwent a kidney transplant in 2007, volunteering helped him through it, he said. He credits the kids from camp with helping him through the “tedium of dialysis.”
Olivia and Richard said they are proud to be part of the life-changing power of camp for thousands of campers throughout the 30-year history of Camp Twin Lakes.
And the Kemps continue to see people from the inside out, just like “Fast Eddie” taught Richard that first year of camp. It is a view they said they never take for granted.
NTH community reporter Shannon Poteet grew up in Coweta County and loves stories of the people that make this community so unique.