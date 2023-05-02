Country music festival to benefit Coweta Community Foundation

For the third year in a row, a country music festival will help benefit the Coweta Community Foundation.
This year’s event — in a new venue to accommodate a much larger crowd size — will be a three-day festival featuring more than 30 national, regional and local artists.
Set for Labor Day weekend, September 1-3, 2023, the Georgia Country Music Fest will spotlight country music with an emphasis on red-dirt country. Artists slated to perform throughout the weekend include Turnpike Troubadours, Cody Jinks, Koe Wetzel and Jamey Johnson, along with more than 30 other artists.
The music festival will take place at the Jim R. Miller Park, home of North Georgia’s State Fairgrounds, at 2245 Callaway Road SW in Marietta.
This three-day, family-friendly event will feature live performances, unique vendors, theme nights and camping.
Located just 15 miles northwest of downtown Atlanta in Marietta, Jim R. Miller Park provides residents and visitors access to a selection of attractions and amenities. A percentage of all the concert sponsorships will benefit the Coweta Community Foundation.
“Georgia Country Music Fest is the next best thing for Georgia and the live music industry,” said Braxton Wilson of Palmetto Entertainment. “We spent countless weeks crafting this star-studded lineup, bringing you your favorite red-dirt country artists stacked into a three-day music festival experience.”
“We got to know Braxton and Palmetto Entertainment while planning the Alan Jackson concert in 2021, and we know he always does a fabulous job of lining up just the talent that concert-goers want to see,” said CCF Executive Director Kristin Webb. “We’re going to be sharing lots more about the concert in days to come, and we know Cowetans and even more Georgians are going to have a blast.”
For more information on the Coweta Community Foundation or on obtaining a sponsorship for Country Music Fest, please visit cowetafoundation.org.