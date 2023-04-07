Cosmic Charlie brings the ‘Dead’ downtown on April 15

For more than 20 years, Cosmic Charlie has been carrying on the legacy of the Grateful Dead. On April 15, Newnan will play host to two Athens-based institutions – crit racing and Cosmic Charlie.

Grateful Dead founding member Jerry Garcia once said of his band, “We're like licorice. Not everybody likes licorice, but the people who like licorice really like licorice.”

