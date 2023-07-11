The Newnan-Coweta Art Association has selected Cornelia Craine as the featured Artist of the Month for July.
Craine’s art will be featured in the entryway of Newnan City Hall until July 31.
Craine gathers inspiration and subject matter from her local surroundings, as well as her extensive travels. She has a great passion for the sea, the countryside and gardens. Her paintings are created on a synthetic surface called Yupo, a tree-free paper originally used in the printing industry.
She attended art classes in high school but did not return to painting until she retired. At the time, Craine resided in Florida and progressed through workshops, starting in oils with Gary Jenkins.
However, due to allergies, Craine switched to watercolor and began workshops with Nita Engle, Robbie Laird, Betty Carr and Richard Stephens. She also completed a photo workshop with James Rogers. She met and painted, for many years, with Taylor Ikin, the “Yupo Queen.”
Craine is a member of the Newnan-Coweta Art Association, the Fayette Society of Fine Arts and the Georgia Watercolor Society. She was also the artist-in-residence for three years at Santee State Park in South Carolina.
NCAA’s meetings are held on the third Monday of each month from August-May at the Harriet Alexander Art Center on Hospital Road in Newnan. Meetings begin at 7 p.m. An art demonstration is part of each month’s meeting, and visitors and new members are
always welcome. For more information, visit www.newcaa.com.