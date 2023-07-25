For those who want the Apple Store experience but without traveling to the metro-Atlanta area, Computer Advantage has been serving the Coweta community for almost 14 years.
As an Apple Premier Partner, Computer Advantage sells Mac products as well as iPads, Apple Watches and most accessories. However, as an Apple Authorized Service Provider they’re more than capable of servicing any product made by Apple, according to store manager Larry Roth.
“Most repairs are handled in-house – either from the iOS side or the Mac side. We handle them both equally. All iPhones are serviced using only genuine Apple parts,” Roth said. “All of our technicians are certified for iPhone, iPad and Mac repairs. We’re experts, so we hire and train experts. Your Apple devices and your data security are very important to us.”
The company was founded in 1991 by Ronald Blunden and since then, has grown to three locations in two states.
Computer Advantage opened its doors to Coweta in 2010 and recently relocated to its newest location at 2015 Sharpsburg McCullum Road.
“People love our new location because there is plenty of parking and it’s easy to get to from anywhere,” Roth said.
As an AASP, Computer Advantage is a step above a retail store. Employees are provided with tools, training and service manuals. They must be certified by Apple to have the AASP status.
In addition to exceptional training, AASP stores must meet several Apple metrics. They must be highly ranked in customer satisfaction, repair turnaround time and quality of the repairs, including fixing problems the first time.
Computer Advantage also handles products that are out of warranty or determined obsolete by Apple.
“Just because something might be a little older, customers are loyal to their Apple products, and if we can fix it for them, we will,” Roth said.
The store also provides electronics recycling for customers, which certifies that any device left for recycling that contains sensitive data is securely destroyed.
Computer Advantage is more than ready to cater to the needs of both home users and small businesses. Quick questions? They've got you covered. Need a deeper understanding or training? You can count on their consultation sessions. These one-on-one, personalized sessions start at just $55.
Ensuring customers remain loyal is the hallmark of the Computer Advantage business model.
With a 4.7 score on Google, Roth said customer satisfaction is the foundation of what makes doing business with Computer Advantage a pleasure.