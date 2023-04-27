On Saturday, April 22, community members came out for the Earth Day Extravaganza hosted by Keep Newnan Beautiful.
The volunteers cleaned up Belmont Park, Bennett Street, First Avenue, Salbide and LaGrange Streets. In addition, Amazon partnered to host cleaning up Robinson/Reynolds streets between Savannah and Pinson.
“I’m trying to take a bigger stand on litter this year than I have in recent years,” said Page Beckwith, who runs KNB. “I’m pretty happy with the trash we picked up.”
KNB aims to educate, motivate and empower community members to care for our local environment through litter prevention, beautification, and waste reduction. KNB is an affiliate of Keep America Beautiful and a local affiliate of Keep Georgia Beautiful.
KNB hosts several events annually that are open to the public. In March, they held an electronics recycling event that brought in almost 20 tons of electronics.
Recycling electronics helps reduce pollution and energy that would otherwise be used to create new electronics or parts. Beckwith recommends Best Buy, Staples and Charm in Atlanta as reliable electronic recycling centers.
“It’s an easy drop-off situation,” said Beckwith. “It’s pretty great.”
Beckwith points out that each recycling location accepts different things and encourages residents to call ahead before finding out what they are.
Children learn the value of Earth Day
Beckwith, alongside other environmentally conscious community members, visited the Carolyn Barron Montessori School to inspire students to start early in being good stewards of their environment.
Beckwith shared a 3-D model enviroscape giving the children a hands-on, interactive experience about the sources and effects of water pollution. In addition, the students filled their day with planting trees and beans, excavating dinosaur “fossils,” making seed bombs, tie-dyeing shirts and creating a banner using recyclables.
Additional participating community members were Amber Pointdexter from The ChildrenConnect Museum, Savannah Arrowood and Bill Hammond from Coweta County 4-H UGA Extension and Paul Stewart of Exploration Herpetology.
Dayna Chopko of CBMS cultivated Earth Day events to “educate the children and encourage participation in hopes that students will be responsible stewards of our planet by making mindful changes in their daily lives and communities,” she said.
Earth Day celebrations are intended to remind people of all ages the importance of caring for our environment, not just for one day but all year long. Practicing Earth Day every day can be done with small, simple and intentional choices.
Five ways to celebrate Earth Day every day
If you missed out on this year's Earth Day events, Beckwith encourages residents to celebrate year-round with these simple earth-friendly habits.
Reduce water waste
“Watching your water usage is important, especially going into summer,” said Beckwith. “It’s a natural resource and there’s a very limited amount on Earth that’s fresh water. We should always make a point to take care of it, whether preventing pollution from getting in there or not wasting it.”
She teaches simple ways to preserve water, including turning off the faucet while brushing your teeth, using shorter wash cycles while doing laundry and limiting the outside hose usage.
Limit food waste
“You want to try and limit your food and limit what goes in the landfills,” said Beckwith, “Whether that's through recycling or just buying the amount of groceries you need for your household.”
According to the World Wildlife Foundation, conservative food waste could decrease about 6-8 percent of human-created greenhouse gas emissions. Food waste contributes to wasted energy during the production of food. Food that becomes trash has used water and energy to grow, harvest, and transport.
Simple ways households can help reduce food waste include meal planning, repurposing leftovers, composting and donating food before it spoils.
3) Get growing
Commercial and residential development, landscaping preferences and natural disasters contribute to removing greenery.
“Land topography changes can contribute towards running water and flooding with extensive rainfall. We saw this with the tornado that came through. A lot of downtown residents are having issues with water runoff and flooding in their backyard because they don’t have the big oak trees to absorb and drink that rainwater,” said Beckwith. “Find a way to replace the greenery in your yard. When you take down a tree, find a new place to plant one.”
4) Pick up litter
Support the Keep Georgia Beautiful #ReconsiderLitter campaign through recycling and responsibly discarding trash.
Several trash items are recyclable, including glass, aluminum, steel, tin, paper, plastic and cardboard. In addition, Coweta County offers free recycling service at all county compactor locations.
Litter can affect the natural environment by endangering wildlife, habitats and water quality. In addition, it diminishes the local economy through decreased property values or having to pay for litter removal.
To help reduce litter in the community, consider partnering with KNB by joining the Adopt-a-Street program in Newnan. They encourage participants to pick up trash quarterly. You can also volunteer once to pick up debris on a street within Newnan.
5) Enjoy nature
Newnan is home to several green spaces that community residents can enjoy. A 2022 review of studies by the National Institute of Health concludes that spending time in nature significantly improves physical, mental and emotional well-being.
Coweta County residents have ample opportunity to spend time in nature. Over the past several years, Coweta County has invested time and resources into cultivating spaces for residents and visitors to do just that.
In 2019, KNB partnered with Niagara Bottling Company to revamp an empty lot downtown into the Outdoor Classroom and Pollinator Garden. This child-friendly exploratory space is made of recycled and natural materials. It’s located at 14 Carmichael St. behind the University of West Georgia. In addition, residents can enjoy the LINC, Chattahoochee Bend State Park and Brown’s Mill Trails.
To find out more, visit www.keepnewnanbeautiful.org. To recycle in Coweta County visit https://bit.ly/40CUqpy.