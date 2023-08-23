Two years after an EF4 tornado wreaked havoc in Coweta County in March 2021, the Coweta Community Foundation continues to help local residents rebuild their homes and lives through its Long-Term Recovery (LTR) program, and the application deadline for LTR assistance is September 1.
To date, the Community Foundation has assisted with 244 Long-Term Recovery cases, including 176 Full Track Cases, 34 Light Track Cases, and 34 Renter Track Cases. Some 8,282 volunteers have provided assistance, volunteering 52,934 hours of service.
Work continues on eight homes in construction management, and two cases are securing bids and waiting to be allocated. The windows donated by Cornerstone Construction through Habitat for Humanity and the Alan Jackson Concert have been delivered, and installation will start this month.
CCF Long-Term Recovery Director Rich DeWees said, “The $726,047 that has been allocated is amazing to me. Each of those dollars represents a home, a family, and most importantly, a life that has been positively impacted through CCF and long-term recovery.”
Anyone who still needs tornado recovery assistance may reach out to Bridging the Gap to open a case at www.btgcommunity.org. Long-term Recovery continues in Coweta County, and those wishing to assist may make a contribution at https://www.cowetafoundation.org.
The Coweta Community Foundation’s mission is to enhance the community’s quality of life by encouraging philanthropic interaction to provide a catalyst to help focus local philanthropy on the community’s ever-changing needs. As a Foundation, it manages individual gifts and bequests that enhance and support the quality of life in Coweta County.