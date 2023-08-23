County, city, to fund tornado recovery director

Two years after an EF4 tornado wreaked havoc in Coweta County in March 2021, the Coweta Community Foundation continues to help local residents rebuild their homes and lives through its Long-Term Recovery (LTR) program, and the application deadline for LTR assistance is September 1.

To date, the Community Foundation has assisted with 244 Long-Term Recovery cases, including 176 Full Track Cases, 34 Light Track Cases, and 34 Renter Track Cases. Some 8,282 volunteers have provided assistance, volunteering 52,934 hours of service.