Local volunteers partnered with a national nonprofit to honor and support local veteran Jared Gould recently, building a garden for Gould and his family.
Community members and volunteers from United Bank worked alongside representatives of Frontline Gardens to build the plot for Gould, his wife and three children.
Frontline Gardens serves veterans and law enforcement officers injured on duty and with post-traumatic stress disorder. They provide equipment and supplies and assist in designing and building gardens. Each garden is uniquely based on the recipient's needs and personal gardening goals. In addition, they invite the option of garden therapy to veterans who work with therapists.
Gould served in the U.S. Army for 18 years and was deployed twice overseas for Operation Iraqi Freedom. He served as an infantryman and combat engineer.
In 2016, Gould sustained a blast injury during live fire training in Romania. For the next five years, he underwent multiple surgeries, rehabilitation and recovery at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center.
Despite living today with hearing and visual impairments from the blast, he continues to stay active, pursuing several hobbies, including a recent foray into gardening, which he said has positively impacted his life.
“We’re spending time as a family,” Gould said. “We really thank the community for coming out and supporting this.”
Along with sharpening his green thumb, Gould is pursuing his bachelor's degree in social work from Georgia Military College in Fairburn after completing his associate's degree in firearm technology. He said he hopes to use his years of experience serving his country to serve the Coweta community, helping fellow veterans or at-risk youth.
The build team included volunteers from United Bank, VFW Post 2667 of Newnan, community members and Gould family members. Most materials and supplies for the project were donated, as was lunch for the family and volunteers.
Stephanie Trost, a co-founder of Frontline Gardens whose husband Michael also is a veteran, said she was impressed with the effort on Gould’s behalf.
“Newnan is absolutely, phenomenally amazing in coming together,” she said. “Kudos to this town. I was really proud of Newnan.”