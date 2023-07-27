Music is the great unifier, and one longtime music professor is hoping to create an opportunity to connect students in song across Coweta County.
Dr. Ronnie Oliver Jr. is the minister of music at Central Baptist Church in downtown Newnan, and he’s seeking to create a “community choir” composed of local middle and high school students.
However, Oliver’s vision goes beyond the four walls of Central Baptist Church. He’s looking to assemble members for the Newnan Community Youth Choir from all walks of life across Coweta County for the sole purpose of singing together and sharing new experiences.
“I’ve always viewed choir and music as a way to bring people together for a singular goal. Our youth are dealing with so many things, and this is a way to come in, forget about it for a little while and work together.”
Oliver said he has been a musician since fifth grade when he joined the school band playing clarinet. He started singing when he was 15.
“Being a part of these ensembles gave me a sense of belonging, discipline, confidence and fun,” Oliver said. “The friendships and opportunities I experienced were life changing for me. I want to continue these experiences and share them with others.”
Oliver said his favorite thing about being a musician is the relationships he builds with other musicians he works with.
“This is what life is about – building relationships with different types of people and working toward a unified goal,” he said. “Regardless of our race, gender, political leanings, education, socioeconomic status, we can join together and concentrate on working together in bringing hope and joy to others.”
Prior to joining Central Baptist Church, Oliver’s last professor position was being part of the conducting faculty at the Manhattan School of Music. He also served as the artistic director and conductor of EnsembleNYC, a professional choral ensemble whose mission is to be a catalyst for hope in New York City and beyond.
When approached about creating a youth choir for Central Baptist, Oliver thought the opportunity could go beyond the church walls.
“It kept coming back to me — why not do a community youth choir that involves everyone,” he said. This idea was enthusiastically embraced through discussion with Central Baptist leadership.
The demographic for the Newnan Community Youth Choir is middle and high school students seeking an opportunity to sing but who might be stretched with curriculum requirements at school.
“Several local teachers are excited about it and feel it’s a need in our community, especially in high school,” Oliver said. “There are those students who want to sing but have to meet other requirements first, so we’re hoping this might attract those who want to join choir, but their class schedule does not permit it.”
The choir would explore a variety of styles for performance, including jazz, musical theater, choral anthems and sacred music.
“It’s essentially everything you’d ever want to perform in a chorus,” he said. “As a teacher, I think it’s important for students to learn all genres and how to sing them. You sing jazz and Mozart differently, and we can enjoy learning how to do that.”
Oliver also envisions the chorus as a way youth can give back to the community during performances.
“We’re seeking collaborations with local nonprofits and want to figure out a way of highlighting certain charities or organizations in town so we can potentially benefit them,” he said.
Oliver said the chorus would practice weekly on Sundays from 5 to 6:30 p.m. and anticipates three to four concerts a year, with opportunities for traveling beyond Coweta County.
“We’re excited for this opportunity for people to work together and really build a community of youth, with a common goal of making music together,” he said. “In everything we do, we want to do the best we can.”
An informational meeting at Central Baptist Church is scheduled for Aug. 6 at 5 p.m. Students and parents are invited to come and ask questions. The first rehearsal is scheduled for Sunday, Sept. 10.
SIDE BOX
20230729 Community Choir 3.jpg
Photo courtesy Masterwork’s Esemble
Masterwork’s Ensemble performing Dan Forrest’s arrangement of The First Noel at Newnan First United Methodist Church in December 2020.
Choir in the Community
Coweta County also hosts singing opportunities for adults.
Since its founding in 2003, Masterworks Chorale has presented at least three performances each year with one of them being a Masterwork.
Made up of residents 18 years and older of Coweta County and surrounding areas, the Chorale has furthered the art of singing exceptional choral music through rehearsal and performance of standard literature of quality and interest.
It has reached audiences of several hundred and is thriving through involvement with community and schools of the area. The chorus also has been in workshop with internationally known choral conductor and professor, Don Neuen, has performed with Dove Award-winning Linda McKechnie and the Atlanta Pops Orchestra.
Masterworks Chorale Director Kathy Bizarth said the idea of a youth community choir would be a welcomed addition to Coweta County.
“As has been seen by the organization of The Masterworks Community Chorale, the resident choral organization of the Nixon Performing Arts Centre and the organization of The Centre Strings, the arts positivity impact the cultural and social climate of an area,” she said.
Bizarth said the more the area grows collectively, the more positive the impact.
“One way for this to happen is through arts education and participation,” she said. “The idea of people from different areas of the district experiencing the arts through participation can only foster more unity and a spirit of cooperation.”
For more information, visit http://masterworkscommunitychorale.com