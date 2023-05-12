20230513 CLT.jpg

CORRAL was one of about 20 Coweta County nonprofit organizations to receive grants from Clothes Less Traveled this year.

 Courtesy Clothes Less Traveled

Clothes Less Traveled, a nonprofit thrift shop, has reinvested more than a quarter of a million dollars in the local community so far this year.

In March and April of 2023, CLT awarded 50 grants to charities impacting a range of causes. From animal rescue services to mental health and substance abuse support and more, the Peachtree City thrift shop transforms donated goods into action for those with needs in the community.