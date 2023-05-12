Clothes Less Traveled, a nonprofit thrift shop, has reinvested more than a quarter of a million dollars in the local community so far this year.
In March and April of 2023, CLT awarded 50 grants to charities impacting a range of causes. From animal rescue services to mental health and substance abuse support and more, the Peachtree City thrift shop transforms donated goods into action for those with needs in the community.
“The heart of our mission is empowering change in our community by supporting local nonprofits. I’m thrilled that this year we were able to give grants to 30% more organizations than ever before,” said Clothes Less Traveled Executive Director Kimber Huff. “What’s even more amazing is that this money comes from loyal shoppers purchasing hundreds of thousands of items for an average price of just $3.”
Nonprofit grant recipients serving the people of Coweta County include: AnotherWay Foundation, Backstreet Community Arts, Coweta FORCE, Coweta Pregnancy Services, CORRAL, Coweta Samaritan Clinic, Family Patterns Matter, Hearts and Homes, I-58 Mission, Meals on Wheels of Coweta, Newnan/Coweta Boys and Girls Club, Newnan Coweta Humane Society, Newnan Theatre Company, Reece Center, RiverLife, Senoia Area Historical Society, Sisters for Society, Southern Arc Dance Theater, Whiskers-N- Paws, and the local Society of St. Vincent de Paul conference.
These awards represent two types of grants given out by CLT each year. Founders’ Grants honor CLT’s co-founders MaryAnn Cox and Joan Velsmid by giving to the four Society of St. Vincent de Paul conferences operating in Fayette and Coweta counties. The remaining organizations applied for and received annual grants, which constitute the largest portion of
CLT’s proceeds. In addition, volunteers and staff members of the thrift store support charities throughout the year by giving out Service Award Grants to eligible nonprofits.
Over the past 26 years since its founding, Clothes Less Traveled has given away nearly $8 million in total.