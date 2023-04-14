Clothes Less Traveled, a nonprofit thrift shop, invites the public to its second annual Community Day and Nonprofit Fair on Saturday, May 6.
From 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., the event will feature music, food, and other family-friendly activities. The fair will also have booths representing about 20 nonprofits, most of which have received grant funding from the thrift shop.
Each of these local charities will also have staff members or volunteers on-hand to talk about the ways their nonprofit impacts the community.
“It’s amazing to realize that we have been able to give away nearly $8 million to local charities over the last 25 years, thanks to the community members who donate, volunteer and shop at CLT,” said Clothes Less Traveled Executive Director Kimber Huff. “Our volunteers are excited about this year’s Community Day and Nonprofit Fair as it is such a great opportunity to see how
their work empowers change in a variety of ways through many of our diverse nonprofit partners.”
Inside the 25,000-square-foot store, shoppers can expect discounts and door prizes.
Since the fair will be held in the back parking lot, CLT encourages carpooling.
The thrift shop is located at 459 Highway 74 South, Peachtree City, Georgia.