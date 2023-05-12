City of Hope unveils new signage in ribbon cutting

Front and center is Jonathan Watkins President, City of Hope Atlanta. Background, left to right: Kevin Manemann, State Representative Lynn Smith, Dr. Vijay Trisal and Dr. Maurie Markman.

 CAMEREN E. ROGERS

In February 2022, Cancer Treatment Centers of America, Atlanta officially became part of City of Hope.

One year later, the hospital rebranded to reflect its transition to a national system.