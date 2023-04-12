#ThankALineman.JPG

On April 10, electric membership corporations in Georgia, including Coweta-Fayette EMC, paid tribute to lineworkers across the state in observance of Lineman Appreciation Day.

The work of line crews is important 24 hours a day, 365 days a year, and the tornado outbreak and super storms that shrieked across Alabama and Georgia in January causing thousands of outages are recent reminders of the critical need for these highly skilled professionals.