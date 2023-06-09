20230610 COMMUNITY Newnan Centre 1.JPG

Though Carol Moore is now retiring from her position, she said she is certain the Newnan Centre will continue to thrive under the new leadership of Peyton Shellnut.

After 11 years of exceptional service as the director of the Newnan Centre, Ms. Carol Moore will retire at the end of June.

With an impressive career spanning 49 years, Moore has worked her way through the event venue community, beginning with her career as an events secretary and taking on influential leadership at various venues.