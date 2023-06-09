After 11 years of exceptional service as the director of the Newnan Centre, Ms. Carol Moore will retire at the end of June.
With an impressive career spanning 49 years, Moore has worked her way through the event venue community, beginning with her career as an events secretary and taking on influential leadership at various venues.
Moore’s hard work and dedication has certainly left an enduring impact on the event industry and the town of Newnan.
Moore’s career journey began when she graduated high school early to get married. At 17 years old, she obtained her first position as secretary of the Macon Coliseum and Macon City Auditorium.
She recalls about her early years in the field: “They didn’t have degree programs for what we did,” she said. “I was just looking for a paycheck at 17, but I fell into this career and loved it.”
Over the course of 14 years, she continued working at Macon, eventually earning the title of assistant director. Subsequently, she thrived as the facility director at the Georgia National Fairgrounds & Agricenter in Perry, where she played a vital role in organizing the Georgia State Fair, booking concerts and ensuring the successful participation of vendors.
After several years in that position, Moore briefly moved to Denver, Colorado, to work for the National Stock Show and Rodeo.
“I’m a Georgia Girl – a pure Georgia peach,” Moore said. “And driving in the snow is not my forte.”
She returned to Georgia after 2 1/2 years. She continued her career at the Classic Center in Athens, the Cobb Galleria Centre in Atlanta and the Georgia Mountain Center in Gainesville.
After an ownership change at the Georgia Mountain Center, Moore replied to a Google Alert and applied for the role of director of the Newnan Centre. At the time, the Newnan Centre was still under construction, and Moore was instrumental in creating the policies and procedures that guide the Centre.
Over the past 11 years, Moore has guided the Newnan Centre from its initial development to its current role as a Newnan staple.
Teresa Lovett, treasurer of the Newnan Convention Center Authority, which oversees the Newnan Centre, reinforced how instrumental Moore was in the development of the Centre.
“There is so much that I would love to say about Moore, but I will try to shorten it,” Lovett said. “Moore came to the Newnan Centre with a creative vision of what it could be. She has exceeded our expectations with her dedication, hard work, professionalism and wonderful personality, and has made the Newnan Centre a very successful and wonderful venue that we are so proud of.
“We are so grateful to her and all of her accomplishments and what a wonderful legacy she leaves the Newnan Centre,” she added.
Before the Newnan Centre, the city did not have a venue that could accommodate the large events that the Centre now hosts.
“It’s wonderful to have a community venue like this where people can make their memories in their hometown,” Moore said.
Moore said she has enjoyed several aspects of her job as director, from “always working in the future” to “having every day be just a little bit different.”
However, Moore said her favorite part of being director is being a central part of the community.
“We are an icon in the community that is able to help people make their memories,” she said. “I love just experiencing the joy and excitement at the weddings and even the corporate events that come in. We get to be a small part of making people’s memories.”
Though Moore is now retiring from her position, she said she is certain the Newnan Centre will continue to thrive under the new leadership of Peyton Shellnut.
“I will be very sad to leave my baby, but it’s time for that younger generation to put their mark on it and move it into the future in a successful way,” Moore said.
Moore said she has confidence that Shellnut will do a phenomenal job moving the Newnan Centre into the future.
Shellnut has been with the Centre since 2018 when she was hired as sales and events manager. In 2020, she was promoted to assistant director, a position in which she helped Moore navigate the difficulties of the COVID pandemic.
With years of experience now under her belt, Shellnut said she is excited for the future.
“We are at the height of seeing the most business that we’ve seen,” Shelnutt said. “We are getting closer and closer to expanding. That’s something that we are excited about, is seeing what the future holds.”
However, Shellnut says that she will always remember the guidance of Moore and said she plans to hold to the motto of WWCD: “What Would Carol Do?”
Parks Avery, Chairman of the Newnan Convention Center Authority, attributes Moore’s insight and careful hiring as one of the reasons that the Newnan Centre will continue to succeed under new leadership.
“Moore’s wonderful experience was invaluable to the quick start the Newnan Centre got when we opened 10 years ago,” he said. “She got everything organized and got us operating as a professional unit with a quality that our community didn’t even know they wanted. Moore hired and trained her staff to maintain those high standards.”
Moore said she is looking forward to retirement and plans on taking free college courses, visiting the gun range, traveling and exercising. However, what she is most looking forward to is not living by an alarm clock, she said.
“What I’m looking forward to the most is being able to wake up on my own without an alarm clock,” Moore said. After such a long career, however, it is only natural that she said her departure is bittersweet. Though Moore feels ready to move into the next stage of her life, she said she will not be too far away.
“I love the people,” Moore said. “The people we bring in to rent, the board, the staff. They are my family. So I’ll still be around to say hello.”