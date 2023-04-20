Calvin Johnson Jr.’s Foundation to host 'Going Purple Weekend'

2021 Pro Football Hall of Famer, All Pro Former NFL Player, Georgia Tech 2007 NFL Draftee, and Philanthropist, Calvin “Megatron” Johnson Jr.’s Foundation will host a “Going Purple Weekend:
2021 Pro Football Hall of Famer, All Pro Former NFL Player, Georgia Tech 2007 NFL Draftee, and Philanthropist, Calvin “Megatron” Johnson Jr.’s Foundation will host a “Going Purple Weekend:
Strike Out Pancreatic Cancer “Bowl-A-Thon”, April 28, 2023
NFL Pro Bowler Calvin Johnson’s Foundation is going purple in support of pancreatic cancer. According to Johnson, “Many people are affected by this disease and do not even know it”. There will be a private VIP Meet and Greet with Megatron followed by a bowling tournament.
Calvin’s mother, Rev Dr. Arica Johnson, was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer one year and three months ago. God blessed her and her cancer was caught early and managed with extensive surgery.
As a result she is a living testimony to God’s amazing grace, love, mercy for holding on to her faith. Johnson’s mother is now living a quality life.
PurpleStride Atlanta Walk-A-Thon, Saturday, April 29, 2023
This free event will begin at 8:00am at Westside Park, Atlanta, GA. Join my team and I as we take steps to end pancreatic cancer at PanCAN PurpleStride.
Scholarship Bingo on Saturday, April 29, 2023
This event will feature Johnson as the bingo host. There are opportunities for Sponsorship and donations. Win prizes, Johnson memorabilia, and be entertained by DJ Franklin. Proceeds will benefit pancreatic cancer research, scholarships, foundation initiatives, and partnering organizations such as Presbytery House, One Talent, Inc., and the American Cancer Society.
Visit www.calvinjohnsonjrfoundation.org to support Johnson’s Going Purple Weekend events as a sponsor, donor, or participant or contact Rev. Dr. Arica Johnson at events@calvinjohnsonjrfoundation.org or call 248-719-0384.
The Calvin Johnson Jr. Foundation, Inc. is 501 (C) 3 charitable organization.