Calling all cooks: Enter your best baked goods, preserves in Coweta County Fair

Home cooks and canners can chase coveted blue ribbons and premiums in a variety of food categories at the Coweta County Fair, where judges will taste and test to their hearts’ content before announcing their decisions on Sunday, Sept. 24.

Bakers should plan to attach a copy of their recipes to their entries, which will be judged on taste, appearance, originality and level of difficulty in preparation. Baked good entries will be divided into five categories: