Calling all cooks: Enter your best baked goods, preserves in Coweta County Fair

Home cooks and canners can chase coveted blue ribbons and premiums in a variety of food categories at the Coweta County Fair, where judges will taste and test to their hearts’ content before announcing their decisions on Sunday, Sept. 24.
Bakers should plan to attach a copy of their recipes to their entries, which will be judged on taste, appearance, originality and level of difficulty in preparation. Baked good entries will be divided into five categories:
Breads
Baking powder or quick breads: Biscuits, banana bread, corn bread, coffee cake, muffins and any other quick bread.
Yeast breads: Bread sticks, cinnamon rolls, coffee cake, multigrain bread, rolls, wheat bread and any other yeast bread.
Cakes, Cupcakes and Tortes
Cakes: Iced or plain – carrot, chocolate, low fat recipe, pound, spice, white, yellow and any other cake. Decorated cakes will also be judged.
Cheesecake, cupcakes, petit fours, rolled and filled, jelly roll, chocolate roll and any kind of torte can be entered.
Confections
Nut brittle, dipped or molded chocolates, divinity, any variety of fudge, pralines, lollipops, sugar-free candy, toffee, turtles and any other confection.
Cookies
Bar cookies, brownies, drop cookies, decorated cookies and any other kind of cookie.
Pies
Cobblers or crisps; cream, fruit or any other kind of pie; turnovers or any other pastry.
Preserved Foods
Preserved foods submitted for judging must have been preserved between Sept. 9, 2022 and Sept. 9, 2023 according to the latest USDA/ Extension guidelines. Contact the Coweta County Extension Office at 770-254-2620 or visit nchfp.uga.edu for directions.
• Exhibitors may enter as many classes as they wish, but only one jar per class. No more than one entry of a product can come from a kitchen shared by two or more exhibitors.
• Products must be canned in clear, standard half-pint, pint or quart jars in good condition with new lids and bands.
• Jars must be labeled with the name of the food, the date preserved, method used (boiling water or pressure canned) and process time.
• Youth canning will be judged separately from adults.
• Do not use paraffin on jams, jellies or preserve jars.
• Products will be judged by appearance, quality of pack, quality of liquid and appearance of jar
Judging will take place in nine categories, including:
Butters, Conserves, Marmalades and Preserves
Apple and any other butter, any conserve or marmalade, fig preserves, peach preserves, pear preserves, strawberry preserves and any other preserves.
Canned Fruits
Apples, blackberries, blueberries, peaches, pears and any other fruit.
Canned Vegetables
Butter beans, green beans, English peas, peppers, whole or halved tomatoes, stewed tomatoes, crushed tomatoes, mixed vegetables and any other vegetable.
Jams
Apricot, fig, peach strawberry, any other berry, mixed fruit and any other jam.
Jellies
Apple, blackberry, raspberry, blueberry, grape, hot pepper, muscadine, plum, scuppernong or any other jelly.
Picked Fruits and Vegetables
Pickled beets, bread and butter cucumber, dill cucumber, green tomato pickles, pickled peaches, pickled pears, pickled peppers, pickled okra and any other pickles.
Preserved Foods
Pickled eggs, dessert topping and pie filling.
Relishes
Onion relish, pear relish, tomato relish, corn relish, pepper relish and any other relish.
Sauces
Tomato, barbecue, pepper, spaghetti, salsa, chutney and any other sauce.
For complete rules, entry forms and more information, visit www.cowetacountyfair.net.
•••
Best Cherry Pie
INGREDIENTS
1 1⁄4 cups sugar
3 tablespoons cornstarch
1⁄4 teaspoon salt
1 tablespoon butter, softened
2 (14 1/2 ounce) cans pitted tart cherries, drained and reserving 1/2 cup juice
1⁄4 teaspoon red food coloring
1⁄4 teaspoon almond extract
2 teaspoons lemon juice
Pastry for a double-crust 9-inch pie
DIRECTIONS
Preheat oven to 400 F.
Drain cherries, reserving 1/2 cup juice.
Combine sugar, cornstarch and salt.
Combine cherry juice, food coloring, almond extract and lemon juice.
Add to dry ingredients, mixing well.
Add cherries and mix well again.
Add butter and let stand for 15 minutes.
Pour cherry mixture into pie crust and finish top with lattice work pie crust.
Bake for 50 to 55 minutes.
(Courtesy food.com)
•••
Divinity Candy
Ingredients
2 large egg whites
3 cups sugar
2/3 cup water
1/2 cup light corn syrup
1 teaspoon vanilla extract
1 cup chopped pecans
Directions
1. Place egg whites in the bowl of a stand mixer; let stand at room temperature for 30 minutes. Meanwhile, line three 15x10x1-inch pans with waxed paper.
2. In a large heavy saucepan, combine the sugar, water and corn syrup; bring to a boil, stirring constantly to dissolve sugar. Cook, without stirring, over medium heat until a candy thermometer reads 252 F (hard-ball stage). Just before the temperature is reached, beat egg whites on medium speed until stiff peaks form.
3. Slowly add hot sugar mixture in a thin stream over egg whites, beating constantly and scraping sides of bowl occasionally. Add vanilla. Beat until candy holds its shape, 5-6 minutes. (Do not overmix or candy will get stiff and crumbly.) Immediately fold in pecans.
4. Quickly drop by heaping teaspoonfuls onto prepared pans. Let stand at room temperature until dry to the touch. Store between sheets of waxed paper in an airtight container at room temperature.
(Courtesy A Taste of Home)
•••
Strawberry Jam
2 pounds fresh strawberries, hulled
4 cups white sugar
¼ cup lemon juice
Directions
Crush strawberries in a wide bowl in batches until you have 4 cups of mashed berries.
Combine mashed strawberries, sugar and lemon juice in a heavy-bottomed saucepan; stir over low heat until sugar is dissolved. Increase heat to high, and bring the mixture to a full rolling boil. Continue to boil, stirring often, until the mixture reaches 220 F (105 C).
Check doneness after 10 to 15 minutes by dropping a small spoonful of jam onto a frozen plate. Let sit for 1 to 2 minutes; if jam appears to gel, it is ready. Continue cooking if jam appears thin and runny.
Transfer jam into hot sterile jars, filling to within 1/4 inch of the top. Top with lids and screw rings on tightly.
Place a rack in the bottom of a large stockpot and fill it halfway with water. Bring to a boil and lower jars 2 inches apart into the boiling water using a holder. Pour in more boiling water to cover jars by at least 1 inch. Bring to a rolling boil, cover and process for 10 minutes. Remove the jars from the stockpot and let rest, several inches apart, for 12 to 24 hours. Store in a cool, dark area.
(Courtesy allrecipes)