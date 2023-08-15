20230816 Ink & Easels, David Boyd Sr and Jr.jpg

“Ink & Easels” will feature renowned Newnan father and son artists David Boyd Sr., left, and David Boyd Jr.

A new exhibit celebrating the talents of Newnan’s Boyd family will be on display Aug. 19-Oct. 14 at Artisans on the Square in Greenville.

“Ink & Easels: The Art of David Boyd Sr. and David Boyd Jr.” features the original illustrations of the beloved political cartoonist alongside the studio and plein air paintings of his son.