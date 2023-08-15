A new exhibit celebrating the talents of Newnan’s Boyd family will be on display Aug. 19-Oct. 14 at Artisans on the Square in Greenville.
“Ink & Easels: The Art of David Boyd Sr. and David Boyd Jr.” features the original illustrations of the beloved political cartoonist alongside the studio and plein air paintings of his son.
An opening reception for the exhibit will be Saturday from 1-4 p.m. at Artisans on the Square, located across the street from the courthouse in downtown Greenville.
David Boyd, Sr. in 1982 became the first self-syndicated artist to win a Green Eyeshade Award for the “very best journalism in the Southeastern United States.” His illustrations appeared in more than 200 newspapers, as well as in books and magazines and on greeting cards.
He lent his considerable drawing talent to books by notable Coweta County friend and humorist Lewis Grizzard. He also created an entire series of iconic characters for comedian Jeff Foxworthy’s “You Might Be a Redneck” books and merchandise. Some of the characters were made into collectable figurines, which will be available for sale during the exhibit.
From an early age, David Boyd Jr.’s artistic journey was nurtured by his parents, who encouraged his creativity. Influenced by his father, a renowned illustrator, and his mother, a
beloved teacher with a passion for dance and music, Boyd's trajectory into the visual arts was undeniable.
After considering alternative paths, he pursued a career in the arts, graduating with a BFA in Illustration from Savannah College of Art and Design. Boyd's artistic exploration led him to focus on urban and rural landscapes, both in studio and plein air oil paintings, demonstrating his unrelenting commitment to experimentation.
As a Signature member of Oil Painters of America, American Impressionist Society and Laguna Plein Air Painters Association, Boyd's artistic prowess has earned him accolades, including awards at regional OPA shows and participation in esteemed plein air events and most recently, an Award of Merit from the American Impressionist Society for his painting, “Daybreak in Carnegie Alley” inspired by the alleys of Newnan.