Senoia United Methodist Church, located at 229 Bridge St. in historic Senoia, will be the site for the Senoia area blood drive on Monday, May 1, from 1-5 p.m.

This blood drive is co-sponsored by the church and the Optimist Club of Senoia. Organizers urge those unable to give blood to notify others who may be able to donate. One blood donation can help save up to three lives.