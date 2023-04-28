An American Red Cross blood drive is scheduled for Monday, May 1 from 1-5 p.m. at Senoia United Methodist Church, 229 Bridge St.
This blood drive is co-sponsored by the church and the Optimist Club of Senoia. Organizers urge those unable to give blood to notify others who may be able to donate. One blood donation can help save up to three lives.
Organizers say they have reintroduced their “famous” grilled cheese sandwiches that were previously eliminated over COVID-19 concerns, and they will be served again at the May 1 blood drive.
The American Red Cross has announced an eligibility change that results in allowing some people to give blood who previously could not do so.
The Red Cross has eliminated the deferral of donors who spent time in the U.K., Ireland or France from 1980 to 2001, who were previously considered to have geographic risk of possible exposure to variant Creutzfeldt-Jakob Disease related to mad cow disease.
The Red Cross has also eliminated the deferral for individuals who received a blood transfusion from certain European countries from 1980 to present.
Those who have questions about their donor record can contact the Red Cross Donor and Client Support Center at 866-236-3276.
Donors are encouraged to make an appointment for the upcoming blood drive either by signing up online at www.redcrossblood.org/give or by calling 800-733-2767.