Allensworth
Landon and Madison Allensworth announce the birth a daughter, Blakely Jane Allensworth, born Aug. 23, 2023, at Piedmont Newnan Hospital. Maternal grandparents are Melba Brown, Todd and Tracey Smith. Paternal grandparents are Don and Pam Allensworth.
Barker
Caleb and Christy Barker announce the birth of a son, William Michael Barker, born Aug. 26, 2023, at Piedmont Newnan Hospital. Maternal grandparents are Michael and LeAnn Connell of Milton, Florida. Paternal grandparents are William and Bonnie Barker of Gaithersburg, Maryland.
Berry
Brent and Madison Berry announce the brith of a daughter, Emery Cate Berry, born Aug. 30, 2023, at Piedmont Newnan Hospital. Maternal grandparents are Dion and Linda Rider of Edmond, Oklahoma. Paternal grandparents are David Berry, Jimmy and Jennifer Kerr of Knoxville, Tennessee.
Boatman
Bentley Boatman and Brock Meacham announce the birth of a daughter, Madison Arizona Boatman, born July 3, 2023, at Piedmont Newnan Hospital. Maternal grandparents are Shane and Denise Borders of Newnan, and Shane Meacham of Franklin. Paternal grandparents are Roy and Sherri Stewart of Five Points, Alabama.
Caputo
Francis “Sammy” Caputo ad Allyson McDonald announce the birth of a son, Banks Harrison Caputo, born June 27, 2023, at Piedmont Newnan Hospital. Maternal grandparent is Rebecca McDonald of Hogansville. Paternal grandparents are Frank and Debbie Caputo of Newnan.
Davids
Ryan and Hanna Davids announce the birth of a son, Grant Alan Davids, born Aug. 17, 2023, at Piedmont Newnan Hospital. Maternal grandparent is Wayne Smudge of Cape Coral, Florida. Paternal grandparents are Robert and Janet Davids of Willow Springs, Illinois.
Fleming
Kellen Fleming and Zhaniqua Johnson announce the birth of a daughter, Savannah Fleming, born Aug. 24. 2023, at Piedmont Newnan Hospital. Maternal grandparent is Edrick Johnson of Manchester, Georgia. Paternal grandparents are Andrew Fleming and Darryl Hayes of Newnan.
Gaddy
Matthew Gaddy Jr. and Josette Barnes announce the birth of a daughter Violet Jacquelyn Riley Marie Gaddy, born Aug. 22, 2023, at Piedmont Newnan Hospital. Maternal grandparents are Jack Barnes of Morrill, KS and Jeffra Barnes of Hiawatha, Kansas. Paternal grandparents are Matthew and Marie Gaddy of Newnan, John and Jennifer Moser of Newnan.
Humphreys
Nathaniel and Lexie Humphreys announce the birth of a son, Johnny Lewis Humphreys, born July 9, 2023, at Piedmont Newnan Hospital. Maternal grandparents are Jonathan and Melissa Reynolds of Greenville, Georgia, and Terrie Gaskell of Shannon, MS. Paternal grandparents are Robert and Melanie Humphreys of Fort Mitchell, Alabama.
Meadows
Connor and Aleia Meadows announce the birth of a daughter, Rebekah Grace Meadows, born July 3, 2023, at Piedmont Newnan Hospital. Maternal grandparents are Craig and Charmin Han of Roanoke, Alabama. Paternal grandparents are Edward and Denis Meadows of Newell, Alabama.
Orr
Weylin Orr and Rashala Kizzie announce the birth of a daughter, Kai’Dence Yvonne Orr, born July 24, 2023, at Piedmont Newnan Hospital. Maternal grandparents are Cynthia and James Godfrey of Luthersville. Paternal grandparent is Elisa Glass Orr of Newnan.
Rehberg
Rhys Rehberg and Mercedes Smith announce the birth of a daughter, Coraline Rehberg, born July 23, 2023, at Piedmont Newnan Hospital. Maternal grandparents are Michael and Mylynda Smith of LaGrange, Georgia. Paternal grandparents are Cathy and Terry Rehberg of Newnan.
Ruiz
Kyle and Angel Ruiz announce the birth of a son, Kayson James Ruiz, born July 22, 2023, at Piedmont Newnan Hospital. Maternal grandparents are Mark and Tamera Hogg of Guyton, Georgia. Paternal grandparents are Marco and Lisa-Parker Celestino of Toledo, Ohio.
Shuff
David and Natalia Shuff announce the birth of a son, Benedict George Shuff, born July 23, 2023, at Piedmont Newnan Hospital. Maternal grandparents are Matthias and Matina Wagner of Davenport, Florida. Paternal grandparents are Virginia and Randy Dowd of Dundee, Florida.
Smith
Kendall Smith and Emma Lynch announce the birth of a daughter, Kallie Beckom Smith, born July 23, 2023, at Piedmont Newnan Hospital. Maternal grandparent is Magan Lynch of Newnan. Paternal grandparents are Larry and Jessica Smith of Grantville.