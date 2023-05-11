Karen White, author of 34 Southern women’s fiction books, said she never aspired to be an author, although she is an avid reader.
“It’s sort of a miracle I started that first book, and it’s even more of a miracle that I’m now on book 34,” White said.
Her sixth grade teacher encouraged her to be a writer, but writing frustrated her, she said.
“Everything had to be handwritten,” White said. “So when she asked me to write a five-page mystery, I would start writing and my story idea would be on page 16, but my handwriting would be on the first sentence.”
Dozens of local residents turned out for Beignets and Bontemps in the Garden on Wednesday at the McRitchie-Hollis Museum to celebrate the release of White’s newest book, “The House on Prytania.” The book is the second in a series based in New Orleans.
April Griffin said she has been reading White’s books for about 10 years. When she saw that White would be speaking in Newnan, she was excited.
“I thought, ‘Oh my goodness, she’s here, right here in my backyard. I’ve got to go,’” Griffin said. “I just really love her books and I was like, ’Yes, finally, close to me.’”
She enjoyed White’s talk.
“She’s very outgoing and very funny,” Griffin said. “Her sense of humor is all over (her books).”
Griffin did have one suggestion for White.
“It would be great if she wrote one about Newnan,” Griffin said.
White explained that her childhood inspires her books. During summertime visits to her grandmother’s home in Indianola, Mississippi, she would sit under her grandmother’s Formica kitchen table and listen to her grandmother, mother and aunts talk into the wee hours. Those are the women who inspire her strong Southern female characters, White said. Her father, an avid reader, read to her from his favorite historic and ghost novels, inspiring the supernatural beings in her own novels.
Like her father, White loves to read — you can’t be an author without first being an avid reader, she said. She discovered the Nancy Drew mysteries by Carolyn Keene and the Little House books by Laura Ingalls Wilder. They made her a lover of series books.
As a young mother, she read Diana Gabaldon’s Outlander series. She read the first four books back to back, over and over, White said. She was so immersed in the characters and the setting, she couldn’t pick up another book, White said.
Then the words of her sixth grade teacher came back to her, and one day, she sat down at her computer and started writing. What she came up with was her first book “In the Shadow of the Moon.” Set during the Civil War, it was her Southern version of Outlander, White said.
She entered her book into a writing contest that featured Diana Gabaldon as one of the judges. Her book won and garnered her a critique from Gabaldon as well as a contract with the literary agent, who sold her first two books. Dorchester Publishing, a now defunct publishing house, printed two copies, she joked.
She later signed a contract with Penguin Random House, who republished her first two books as a set. Thirty-four books later, she has 2.3 million books in print in 16 languages, a question about one of her books was included on the game show Jeopardy!, and she has been on the New York Times Best Seller list.
“It’s very exciting,” White said.
Jill Evans, a member of the Newnan Carnegie Library Foundation Board and president of the Atlanta Writers Club, said she was excited to bring White to Newnan.
“The Carnegie tries to bring in authors, both regional, local and bestselling, and she’s regional and bestselling,” Evans said. “I knew she would be a great draw for the community because she has a great following all over the South.”
La Vonne Pedersen and her daughter, Jo Vonne Thomas, are two of those fans and enjoyed White’s talk, they said.
“I think she’s wonderful,” Pedersen said.
Pederson had just finished one of White’s books the night before, she added.
“It’s nice to hear some of her background,” Thomas said.
Charlotte Whitlock has seen White speak two other times, she said.
“It’s good reading; it’s fun,” Whitlock said of White’s books. “She’s so nice to come down and see us and treat us like this.”
The Carnegie Foundation will host author Chris Joyner at its Lunch and Learn program on June 2 at noon. The foundation is also sponsoring the Sharpsburg Book Fair on Aug. 25-26 at the A & O Bridges Community Center.