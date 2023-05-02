Celebrate New York Times bestselling author Karen White’s brand new launch of “The House on Prytania” New Orleans-style on the beautiful grounds of the McRitchie-Hollis Museum on Wednesday, May 10, at 11 a.m.
White will discuss her inspiration and the ghostly intrigue of her novel set in the Big Easy, followed by a book signing and refreshments including beignets and homemade tassies. Afterward enjoy a free tour of the museum’s exhibits featuring State Rep. Lynn Smith’s legendary hat collection and vintage spring wardrobe pieces from the Newnan-Coweta’s Historical Society’s collection.
Hosted by the Newnan Carnegie Library Foundation, the event is free and books will be available for purchase on site. What better way to spend a morning with family and friends than enjoying Karen’s lively talk, a museum tour, New Orleans treats and a great summer read?
The McRitchie-Hollis Museum is located at 74 Jackson St. with parking in the rear. For more information call 770-251-0207. The Newnan Carnegie Library Foundation, a 501(c)(3) charitable corporation, provides funding support for Newnan’s historic 1904 Carnegie Library.
Karen White is the author of 34 books, including the Tradd Street series, “Dreams of Falling,” “Flight Patterns,” “The Sound of Glass” and “A Long Time Gone.” She grew up in London but now lives with her husband near Atlanta.
Karen’s roots run deep in the South where many of her novels are set. Her intricate plot lines and compelling characters charm and captivate readers with just the right mix of family drama, mystery, intrigue and romance.
“The House on Prytania” is the second in the Royal Street series, preceded by “The Shop on Royal Street.”