20230503 Karen White

Author Karen White will speak at the McRitchie-Hollis Museum on Wednesday, May 10.

Celebrate New York Times bestselling author Karen White’s brand new launch of “The House on Prytania” New Orleans-style on the beautiful grounds of the McRitchie-Hollis Museum on Wednesday, May 10, at 11 a.m.

White will discuss her inspiration and the ghostly intrigue of her novel set in the Big Easy, followed by a book signing and refreshments including beignets and homemade tassies. Afterward enjoy a free tour of the museum’s exhibits featuring State Rep. Lynn Smith’s legendary hat collection and vintage spring wardrobe pieces from the Newnan-Coweta’s Historical Society’s collection.