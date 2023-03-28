Backstreet Arts’ opens its doors to merry makers, mischief seekers and art lovers this Saturday April 1 for their first annual fundraiser, ARTival. From 6:30 p.m. - 9 p.m. the creative carnival will have music, games, food and fun to support the community art center.
"The Backstreet ARTival is part traveling carnival, part immersive art experience. It isn’t just a fundraiser, it is a FUNdraiser!” said Kim Ramey, owner of Backstreet Arts. “Participants and volunteers have made most of the prizes and props showcasing the variety of art we offer during the year.”
Backstreet Arts’ offers free art classes to adults in the community. Several classes are available in a variety of mediums including oil painting, sewing, ukulele classes and more. Backstreet Arts believes the arts can bring healing and hope into people’s lives.
“We know art saves lives and public support for this event will help us continue to bring the healing power of art to our community," said Ramey.
ARTival is open to the public. Children are welcome to attend with an individual ticket. Backstreet arts says they seek to provide a safe and inclusive environment, therefore ARTival is an alcohol-free event. Backstreet Arts is a non-profit, 501(c)3 organization.