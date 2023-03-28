20230329 Backstreet Arts

Backstreet Arts’ is holding their first annual fundraiser this Saturday.

Backstreet Arts’ opens its doors to merry makers, mischief seekers and art lovers this Saturday April 1 for their first annual fundraiser, ARTival. From 6:30 p.m. - 9 p.m. the creative carnival will have music, games, food and fun to support the community art center.

"The Backstreet ARTival is part traveling carnival, part immersive art experience. It isn’t just a fundraiser, it is a FUNdraiser!” said Kim Ramey, owner of Backstreet Arts. “Participants and volunteers have made most of the prizes and props showcasing the variety of art we offer during the year.”