The Newnan-Coweta Art Association recently presented the Ayrshire Fiddle Orchestra Art Exhibition, featuring 23 local artists who submitted jewelry, sculptures, photographs, collages and paintings.
The juried show’s theme was inspired by the upcoming highly anticipated visit from Newnan and Coweta’s sister city and sister county in Scotland.
“This is an amazing opportunity for the Newnan-Coweta Art Association to be asked to be part of the 25-year anniversary of the sister city relationship with Ayr, Scotland,” NCAA vice president Rae Duncan said. “As an art organization, I think it’s our opportunity to present a wide depth and breadth of talent. We have amazing talent within this organization, and I want to share it with our community at large.”
The competition was judged by Dr. Laura Wolfe, University of West Georgia professor of art history. Best in Show was awarded to Scottish descendent Marcus Stewart for his intricately detailed oil painting, “Nessie Visits Donan Castle,” which was created with the aid of a magnifying glass.
The work was based on a photograph taken by the artist’s brother and contains a barely perceptible Loch Ness Monster, for which the viewer can enjoy searching.
Four Honorable Mentions also were awarded, including:
Gregg McGough for his photograph, “Raising Moon Over Isle of Skye”
Bailey Hill for her mixed media abstract collage in acrylic painting, “Homage to Ayr”
Nancy Twomey for her blue and rose gold necklace entitled “Isle of Skye”
Teresa Foshee – president of the Newnan-Coweta Art Association – who submitted a photo collage entitled “Orchestra Fiddle,” created from five dozen layers of photographs she took of her late father’s heirloom fiddle.
The artwork will be displayed through July 21 at the Vault Gallery, located in the Wadsworth Auditorium. Gallery hours are Thursdays and Fridays from 1-4 p.m.
A special viewing with extended hours will be held July 20 preceding the Ayrshire Fiddle Orchestra’s free concert. To reserve tickets, visit https://linktr.ee/newnancac.