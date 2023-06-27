20230628 Exhibition.jpg

Rae Duncan and Teresa Foshee stand at the Ayrshire Fiddle Orchestra Art Exhibition at Wadsworth Auditorium.

 Photo by Jenny Enderlin

The Newnan-Coweta Art Association recently presented the Ayrshire Fiddle Orchestra Art Exhibition, featuring 23 local artists who submitted jewelry, sculptures, photographs, collages and paintings.

The juried show’s theme was inspired by the upcoming highly anticipated visit from Newnan and Coweta’s sister city and sister county in Scotland.