After a long hiatus, Scotland’s Ayrshire Fiddle Orchestra is returning to Newnan on July 20.
In anticipation of the visit, Cowetans have come together to ensure a welcome worthy of the South’s reputation for hospitality.
“We are thrilled to welcome back to Newnan the Ayrshire Fiddle Orchestra," Newnan Mayor Keith Brady said. "Their visit in July will be a great opportunity for our citizens to learn more about their culture, but it also is a chance for us to showcase our city and all we have to offer."
The trip is part of a broader sister city/ sister county sister city partnership between Newnan and Ayr and a sister county partnership between Coweta and Ayrshire.
“Since our first visit from the AFO in 1997, our partnership has created deep ties of friendship and helped promote tourism,” Brady said. “This July, we will celebrate the 25th anniversary of our sister city relationship with Ayr, and we look forward to many more years of strong ties between our two cities.”
The partnership originated in the mid-1990s when Bette Hickman, John Thrasher and other local citizens traveled to the Washington, D.C., area for an education conference. They were immediately drawn to a delegation from Scotland who enthralled them at an afterparty with bagpipes and Scottish dancing, plus an invitation for the Georgia delegates to visit them in Ayr. They eagerly accepted.
“When we arrived, we had an amazing civic reception with all the bells and whistles, and the Ayrshire Fiddle Orchestra was playing,” Hickman said, recalling her first time encountering the AFO and its founder, Wallace Galbraith.
The AFO serves as Scotland’s ambassador for traditional Scottish music and culture, and it consists of five dozen musicians between the ages of 10 and 18 who perform around the world.
The orchestra has played at the White House and 10 Downing Street, on Broadway, at the Eiffel Tower and the Sydney Opera House, in China and for Queen Elizabeth II.
As the sister city relationship grew between Newnan and Ayr, numerous visits across the ocean took place. Over the years, Newnan has been represented in Scotland by Brady, Newnan City Council member Cynthia Jenkins, Newnan-Coweta Chamber of Commerce Vice President Cynthia Bennett and other notable Cowetans.
Likewise, Ayr sends dignitaries when the AFO visits.
Newnan is the orchestra’s first stop on its Southern States Tour. A key component of its trip for the young members of the AFO is sampling American life for the first time.
During their visit to Georgia, the young musicians will stay in the homes of host families throughout the county, an arrangement organized by a local AFO steering committee headed by co-chairs Hickman and Phyllis Graham, Committee Chair for Home Hosts Bennett and Chair of Finance Thrasher. Their efforts are supported by volunteers with city and county sponsorship and private sponsors.
Relationships between host families and visiting musicians typically last long after the students’ departure.
“Even in the digital age, to put your hand in the hand of someone who has a different culture and is living in a different country – that makes us human and brings us together,” Hickman said. “We watched these young kids grow up. I’ve made lifelong friends, and I’m not alone in that.”
Bennett, too, has kept in touch with former Scottish guests. She and her husband, Ken, have traveled to Scotland to visit their guests’ families and to attend family weddings. One former student the Bennetts hosted, David Moore, now serves as the AFO’s musical director and works alongside AFO co-directors Galbraith, Euan Terras and Kathleen Terras.
The musicians and their chaperones will arrive in Newnan on July 18. During their four-day stay, they will be treated to an ice cream social, a pool party at Lynch Park Pool and a Scottish Ceilidh-meets-Americana-Hoedown. (The Ceilidh – pronounced KAY-lee – is “a celebration of dance and friendship,” Hickman said.)
Music and art are an important way of connecting with people from different cultures, Graham said.
“We are all more alike than different," she said. "I think creating the atmosphere for us to understand that we’re all one really helps.”
The orchestra’s visit culminates in its musical performance on July 20 at the Wadsworth Auditorium, with the Scottish musicians performing in their own distinctive tartans.
In conjunction with the concert, the Newnan-Coweta Art Association will host an art exhibition at the Wadsworth’s Vault Gallery.
“All the artwork is related to music – orchestra, fiddle, bagpipes – or to Scotland itself (whether it’s) nature, cultural, historical or architectural,” said Rae Duncan, the art association’s vice president. “We sincerely hope the international visitors, local dignitaries and citizens will come to view the exhibition and enjoy this marvelous display of art.”
The event is free to the public. However, donations are highly encouraged, as the AFO is a nonprofit that relies on contributions, merchandise sales and concert revenue to support the young musicians’ tuition and travels.
For more information on the AFO, visit www.fiddleorchestra.com.
•••
SIDEBAR – 543 WORDS
Sharing the culture
By Laura Camper
Thirty-two local families each will host two students or two chaperones of the Ayrshire Fiddle Orchestra this year.
It’s a unique experience, said Cynthia Bennett. Bennett, along with her husband Ken, will be hosting adults this time, but in the past has hosted the students from the orchestra, as well as exchange students from Ireland, Germany and Sweden. They have cultivated friendships all over the world as a result, Bennett said.
At the host family orientation meeting this week, participants in the program got to see some of the connections that already have been made between the families and students.
For instance, one of the host families, Stuart and Nellie Newlands, chose one of their students because she had the same last name as them. Through email, they have found that they are first cousins, once removed, and that the girl stayed with Stuart’s brother when she visited Florida.
Another host family has a grandparent from Ayr, and another is from the city. In all, five of the host families have ties to Ayr, Bennett said.
One new host family, Dean and Melissa Jackson, is excited about being ambassadors for Newnan, although they don’t know exactly what to expect, Dean said.
They will be hosting Amelie, 15, and Emma, 14.
“We’re looking forward to it,” he said. “I’ve know for for years about the Ayrshire Fiddle Orchestra and Newnan’s sister city relationship with Ayr.”
The Jackson’s have three young musicians in their home already — three of their four children play instruments, he said. Son Richard, 20, plays the mandolin and a number of other instruments, Jackson said. Daughter, Virginia, 11, will soon start violin lessons at school, and Anna, 17, plays the French horn.
Dean said he’s not sure there will be jam sessions when the Scottish students arrive, but he hopes so.
“No pressure,” Jackson said. “But it’d be fun.”
Another new host family already has some perspective on the experience. Naomi Borges said she and her husband Djelany Borges both lived with host families in other countries when they were students.
Naomi traveled to Mexico and South America when she was in nursing school, and while there, she stayed with a host family in Peru that she still keeps in touch with, even going back to attend a family wedding, she said.
Having stayed in hotels and with families, she said she really prefers staying with a host family. Not only did it help her learn the language, she said it helped her learn about the culture of the people — how they live each day.
“It was really great,” Naomi said. “It really builds relationships.”
She said she’s hoping she can do the same with the Scottish students. People in other countries can have stereotyped views of Americans, and when staying in a hotel “you’re not as culturally aware,” Naomi said.
“You’re projecting your culture on the hotel,” she said. “We really just wanted to share just a normal family experience.”
Bennett was also hosted when she visited Japan as a teen, and she said it was the highlight of her stay.
“I just know how important a homestay is to a teen to get a sense of the country,” she said.