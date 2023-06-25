Newnan Theatre Company will hold auditions for “Little Shop of Horrors” Sunday and Monday, June 25-27 from 7-9 p.m. each night.
A deviously delicious Broadway and Hollywood sci-fi smash musical, “Little Shop of Horrors” has devoured the hearts of theatregoers for more than 30 years. Howard Ashman and Alan Menken (also known for Disney's “The Little Mermaid,” “Beauty and the Beast” and “Aladdin”) are the creative geniuses behind what has become one of the most popular shows in the world.
“Little Shop of Horrors” is the directing debut of Loren Castro and will be the October show in NTC’s 46th season. It will be presented on the Mainstage Oct. 19-22 and Oct. 26-29.
“Little Shop of Horrors” tells the story of meek floral assistant Seymour Krelborn, who stumbles across a new breed of plant he names Audrey II after his co-worker crush. This foul-mouthed, R&B-singing carnivore promises unending fame and fortune to the down-and-out Krelborn as long as he keeps feeding it blood.
Over time, though, Seymour discovers Audrey II’s out-of-this-world origins and intent towards global domination.
Those who are interested in auditioning need to have a one-minute comedic monologue prepared, be prepared to dance and be prepared to sing one of the songs for men and women available for download from www.newnantheatre.org/auditions.
All roles are available, including:
Seymour Krelborn (Age: 25-35) – An insecure, put-upon florist’s clerk and eventual hero. He is a genuine, well-meaning man who is taken for granted because of his clumsy ways and poor social skills. This character has a lower-class New York accent. Vocal range: G4-A2
Audrey (Age: 25-35) – The gum-snapping, bleached-blonde, high pitched, secret love of Seymour’s life. She is lacking education and self-esteem. This character has a lower-class New York Accent. Vocal range: D5-G#3.
Mr. Mushnik (Age: 55-65) – The seasoned owner of the failing East Side flower shop and Seymour’s nosy boss. He is profit-driven, greedy, and manipulative. Vocal range: F4-G2
Orin Scrivello (Age: 30-40) – An egotistical dentist with a passion for leather and sadistic tendencies. Audrey’s abusive boyfriend, who is targeted by Seymour. Vocal range: G4-G2
Voice of the Plant, Audrey II (Age: 20-50) – An actor located offstage. The voice is that of a conniving, street-smart “villain.” A funky rhythm and blues voice is best. Vocal range: G4-G2
Crystal, Ronnette and Chiffon (Age: 20-35) – Three female street urchins, acting as the occasional Greek chorus. Young, hip, and smart, these girls are the only ones who have a grip on reality. Vocal range: F5-Ab3
Male Ensemble (two men) – Strong singers and dancers with amazing stage presence.
Female Ensemble (two women) – Strong singers and dancers with amazing stage presence.
Newnan Theatre Company does not charge production fees of any kind for a performer to take part in any production. All roles are non-Equity and non-paying.
Auditions will be held at Newnan Theatre Company, 24 First Avenue, Newnan. For more information, call 770-683-6282.