20230628 NTC Little Shop

Newnan Theatre Company will hold auditions for “Little Shop of Horrors” Sunday and Monday, June 25-27 from 7-9 p.m. each night.

A deviously delicious Broadway and Hollywood sci-fi smash musical, “Little Shop of Horrors” has devoured the hearts of theatregoers for more than 30 years. Howard Ashman and Alan Menken (also known for Disney's “The Little Mermaid,” “Beauty and the Beast” and “Aladdin”) are the creative geniuses behind what has become one of the most popular shows in the world.