The annual outdoor arts celebration Artz’N Park will be held at 7 p.m. on Saturday, May 13 at Greenville Street Park in Newnan.
Mayor Keith Brady will welcome the community and invite them to enjoy the performances organized by Southern Arc Dance in Newnan.
The free community arts festival celebrates diversity in art with a wide range of creative expression including dance, music and visual arts.
“We have a healthy program with a variety of performers and ages, from ballet to contemporary dance, rock band to opera, and spoken word,” said Paulo Manso de Sousa, artistic director of Southern Arc. “Artz'N Park provides a stage for young aspiring artists to have an opportunity to show their works and as an outdoor venue creates new possibilities to explore.”
Audience members are encouraged to arrive early to set up their picnic spot before performances begin. Performers will include Daniel Chait — a former American Ballet Theater and Twyla Tharp dancer, Engele-Edeliegba Senior Dance Ensemble and many others.