On the edge of downtown Newnan sits one of the most colorful and welcoming places in Coweta County. Open the door to Backstreet Community Arts and enter a haven of creativity.

Founder and Executive Director Kim Ramey opened her doors six years ago and has kept the studio free to the public for ages 18 and up. Weekly classes include writing, ukulele, drawing, painting, knitting, sewing and felting and are open to beginners and experienced artists alike.