Pictured from left are Steve Pritchard, Leslie Gable and Vincent Iacovelli, club president.

 Photo courtesy South Metro Woodturners

The South Metro Woodturners group is partnering with City of Hope Atlanta to create wig stands for breast cancer patients.

At their Tuesday meeting, Steve Pritchard demonstrated how to make the wig stands for members of the organization.