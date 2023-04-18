Walkers and runners will soon hit the road to help unite local families with children who need a loving home.
The 11th annual RACE for the Orphans will kick off the morning of Saturday, May 6, at First Baptist Church of Newnan
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
We’re here for you. Are you here for us? We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
We’re here for you. Are you here for us? On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
We’re here for you. Are you here for us? On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
We’re here for you. Are you here for us? We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
We’re here for you. Are you here for us? We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
We’re here for you. Are you here for us? We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
We’re here for you. Are you here for us? We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
We’re here for you. Are you here for us? We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Checking back? Since you viewed this item previously you can read it again.
The news you’re reading was written by a local reporter, one of several employed by The Newnan Times-Herald.
For more than 155 years, The Newnan Times-Herald has been Coweta County’s source for independent, local news. We are dedicated to providing readers with accurate and unbiased community journalism.
Our newspaper is an independent, locally owned business with employees who live and work in the Coweta County area.
We ask that you please support our mission by becoming a subscriber for only 22 cents a day.
There aren’t many things 22 cents will buy these days, but you can buy verified, quality journalism that aims to cover the issues that concern you the most.
If you’re already a print subscriber, simply register and log in. There is no extra fee.
If you experience any difficulty accessing our website, please contact us immediately and we’ll ensure you’re taken care of.
The Newnan Times-Herald is here for you. Can you be here for us?
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Walkers and runners will soon hit the road to help unite local families with children who need a loving home.
The 11th annual RACE for the Orphans will kick off the morning of Saturday, May 6, at First Baptist Church of Newnan
According to event co-founder Kelly Preston, the mission behind the run/walk is Raising Awareness, Compassion and Education about the needs of orphans in America and around the world.
Preston said there are 150 million children worldwide who need families.
RACE for the Orphans partners with adoption agencies to identify families in the process of adopting that meet the RACE grant criteria.
Families submit their grant application to the RACE for the Orphans Fund at Lifesong for Orphans. The RACE Board of Directors works in conjunction with professionals at Lifesong to select families that will receive the grant funds from that year’s event.
The RACE for the Orphans event is the main way Preston and others meet those goals.
“The more participants and sponsors we have at the RACE, the more money we can give each family,” Preston said.
All the money raised from the event helps Georgia families trying to adopt a child in the U.S. or overseas.
Preston and her husband Jason started the RACE for the Orphans while they were adopting their daughter Jenna from China in 2013.
She said the adoption process, domestic or international, can cost families between $30,000-$50,000.
The RACE for the Orphans tries to defray some of those costs.
In 2022, the non-profit raised $85,000, which went to four families called grant recipients. This year, eight families will be awarded grants.
She said she hopes more people will take part in the RACE for the Orphans and will be positively impacted by the experience.
“By participating in the RACE, you are making a difference in the life of a child that presently doesn’t have a family, but will one day soon when they are adopted by families here in our community and throughout the state of Georgia,” Preston said.
The RACE for the Orphans 5K is USATF Certified and is a Peachtree Road Race qualifier.
The event includes a Tot Trot (ages 5 and under), a one-mile Fun Run/Walk and an awards ceremony. Academy Sports Gift Cards will be given to the top three participating schools.
Early packet pick-up is available at the Dragonfly Running Company in downtown Newnan on Friday May 5th from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., or on Saturday morning before the event.
A race T-shirt is guaranteed to all who register by April 30 and prices increase on May 1.
RACE for the Orphans also accepts donations. For more information and to register for the race, visit www.racefortheorphans.org.
Clay Neely is co-publisher and managing editor of The Newnan Times-Herald. He can be reached at clay@newnan.com
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.