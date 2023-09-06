20230906 CUTLINE Angela White Retirement

Pictured from left are Paul Poole, Bob Blackburn, Al Smith, Bill McKenzie, White, Community Development Director Jon Amason, Commission Chairman John Reidelbach and Fouts.

Angela White, Coweta County’s assistant community development director, retired at the end of August after 35 years of service.

She was recognized at the Aug. 22 Coweta County Board of Commissioners meeting.