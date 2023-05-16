Newnan Theatre Company has created two new programs aimed at recruiting and training new adult actors and at enhancing the abilities, chemistry and sense of fellowship of more experienced actors.
Adult acting classes and NTC Conservatory will be offered beginning June 3.
Maria Aparis, a Los Angeles native and a veteran actor with more than 40 years of performing experience, will teach an Acting Class for adults interested in NTC and acting. Beginning June 3rd, Aparis will teach two classes per month. There will be no audition process, enrollment is first come, first served, and enrollment is capped at 24 adults for the initial cohort.
Aparis began dancing at the age of 4 and competing nationally by the age of 9 in jazz and tap. She auditioned for her first musical at the age of 7 and performed the lead role. Every day after school she was off to studies in dance, singing and acting.
She has been in productions such as “The Sound of Music,” “The King and I” and “The Hobbit.” At the age of 12, Aparis booked her first commercial and became an official member of SAG/AFTRA. She continued to steadily work in TV and theatre.
Aparis relocated to NYC to study with the legendary Wynn Handman, founder and director of the American Place Theatre. In New York, she continued her career working in productions off Broadway, in black box theatre and in television before returning to Los Angeles. She now lives in Peachtree City and performs in NTC productions.
She has coached actors for 20 years, helping actors book work in film, theatre and television, as well as guiding them on their career path as they navigate the waters of the entertainment industry. Aparis said she believes in the power of a personalized approach to the material and bringing oneself to each role in an organic and grounded fashion.
Classes will cover warmups, process/approach/technique and tools, acting styles (Mamet, Stanley, Williams, Shakespeare, etc.), character/self-connection, group and individual exercises, organically creating your character from a grounded space, acting is doing, making clear and definitive choices, song exercises, Meisner technique, character Interviews, character biography, character embodiment, vocalization, mannerisms, scene work and monologues.
NTC is also creating a Conservatory for actors who want to take these classes but also want an enhanced experience with unique benefits. Aparis, who started acting in NTC shows this year, came up with the idea for the classes and the associated Conservatory memberships.
“While the classes are open to all comers, the paid membership with its additional benefits will ensure that members enhance long-lasting skills, build a structure of trust, fun and professionalism, and enhance their overall experience of theatre acting,” she said.
Conservatory members will be expected to attend all classes and to audition for at least two NTC shows per season to become a core of committed, well-trained actors who will positively impact the overall quality of NTC’s productions for years to come.
NTC Conservatory annual dues are $480 ($40 per month). A discounted membership price of $450 is available for members who pay up front, in full. Classes are also available to non-Conservatory members at $50 per month.
Conservatory members will receive the following additional benefits: pictures of Conservatory members in NTC lobby, special recognition in NTC show programs, framed certificate, T-shirt with Conservatory logo and year, annual dinner for members, and a year-end showcase performance.
For more information, call Newnan Theatre Company at 770-683-6282 or visit www.newnantheatre.org/ntc-conservatory.