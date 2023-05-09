Drug Free Coweta DEA’s National Prescription Drug Take Back Day had roughly 39 drive-by participants that brought in unused, expired, and unwanted medications across the county.
County residents once again showed their dedication to remove prescription pills from their homes to prevent addiction before it starts.
Across DEA’s Coweta County Division, which comprises Newnan and Sharpsburg, over 127 pounds of expired, unused, or unneeded medication were turned in at two collection sites.
“We are very pleased with the amount of medications we collected, which doubled from the last event in October. This is especially important at a time when we’re seeing an alarming rise in overdose deaths,” said Dr. David Copeland, Coalition Chair. The project is a collaborative effort between local law enforcement, Coalitions and dedicated members of the community to combat prescription drug misuse within the community. As leaders, we are striving for a continuity of great outcomes and excited to be a part of efforts to create a drug free community for our future leaders.