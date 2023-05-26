Cameron
Tobreanna Cameron announces the birth of a daughter, Jalo Ja’Dior Cameron, born March 30, 2023, at Piedmont Newnan Hospital. Maternal grandparents are Monica Bowles of Newnan and Toby Cameron of Hogansville.
Etress
Jeremy and Carrie Etress announce the birth of a son, Spencer Warren Etress, born May 13, 2023, at Piedmont Newnan Hospital. Maternal grandparent is Debbie Churchward of Springfield, Ohio. Paternal grandparents are Jack and Darlene of Carrollton.
Hendley
Levi Hendley and Alexis Turner announce the birth of a daughter, Oaklynn Faye Hendley, born Feb. 20, 2023, at Tanner Medical Center.
Holl
William and Taylor Holl announce the birth of a son, Preston Thomas Holl, born May 14, 2023, at Piedmont Newnan Hospital. Maternal grandparents are Roger and Ginger Gray of Augusta, Georgia. Paternal grandparents are Daniel and Laura Holl of Newnan.
James
Jonathan and Mary James announce the birth of a daughter, Emma Grace James, born May 9, 2023, at Piedmont Newnan Hospital. Maternal grandparents are Paul and Sandra Dennis of Newnan. Paternal grandparents are Mark and Andrea James of Ball Ground, Georgia.
Kaseman
Michael and Natalie Kaseman announce the birth of a son, Aaron Michael Baseman, born May 11, 2023, at Piedmont Newnan Hospital. Maternal grandparents are Marty and Molly Martinez of Carrollton. Paternal grandparents are Jeffrey and Beverly Baseman of Peachtree City.
Kennedy
Fredrick Kennedy and A’Keirra Arnold announce the birth of a son, Fredrick Louis Kennedy III, born May 5, 2023, at Piedmont Newnan Hospital. Maternal grandparents are Anna Boston and Amarkus Arnold of Newnan. Paternal grandparents are Sandra and Fredrick Kennedy of Aliceville, Alabama.
McClure
Zach and Vanessa McClure announce the birth of twins, Asher and Amelia McClure, born March 20, 2023, at Piedmont Newnan Hospital. Maternal grandparents are Jorge and Gloria Rodriguez of Newnan. Paternal grandparents are Brian and Sandy McClure of Senoia.
McCurry
Bobby and Angel McCurry announce the birth of a daughter, Grace Faye McCurry, born May 11, 2023, at Piedmont Newnan Hospital. Maternal grandparents are Stacy and Lisa Henderson of Senoia.
Mills
Kelvin and Megan Mills announce the birth of a daughter, Alora Pearl Mills, born April 10, 2023, at Piedmont Newnan Hospital. Maternal grandparents are Terri and Ralph Henderson of Clearwater, Florida. Paternal grandparents are Juliett and Bill Allen of Newnan.
Olivo
Jaime and Olivia Olivo announce the birth of a daughter, Lola Laine Olivio, born May 1, 2023, at Tanner Medical Center. Maternal grandparents are Michelle and Sean Durrett. Paternal grandparents are Lluvia and Jaime Olivo Sr.
Pineda
Gerardo and Esther Pineda announce the birth of a son, Leonel Pineda, born May 8, 2023, at Piedmont Newnan Hospital. Maternal grandparents are David and Marie Schooling of Schererville, Indiana. Paternal grandparents are Gerardo and Zenaida Pineda of Schererville, Indiana.
Pittman
Morgan and Taylor Pittman announce the birth of a daughter, Olivia Pittman, born April 3, 2023, at Piedmont Newnan Hospital. Maternal grandparents are Tricia and TJ Boetz of Columbus, Georgia. Paternal grandparent is Phil Pittman of Newnan.
Poteracki
John and Kristen Poteracki announce the birth of a daughter, Finley Rae Poteracki, born May 5, 2023, at Piedmont Newnan Hospital. Maternal grandparents are William and Lisa Crotty of Peachtree City. Paternal grandparents are Martin and Susan Poteracki of Pell City, Alabama.
Purdy
Benjamin Purdy III and Sarah Ann Swafford announce the birth of a son, Beau Michael Allen Purdy, born April 27, 2023, at Piedmont Newnan Hospital. Maternal grandparents are Steven and Su OK Swafford of Newnan. Paternal grandparents are Marty Purdy and Elizabeth Ruppel of Newnan.
Reid
Ray and Jillian Reid announce the birth of a daughter, Madelyn Parker Reid, born April 10, 2023, at Piedmont Newnan Hospital. Maternal grandparents are Edward and Carole Swinesburg of Newnan. Paternal grandparents are Ray and Lisa Reid of Bremen.
Sivley
Bryant and Madison Sivley announce the birth of a daughter, Sommer Jane Sivley, born May 6, 2023, at Piedmont Newnan Hospital. Maternal grandparents are Mark and Jamie Poland of Dothan, Alabama. Paternal grandparents are Frank and Vanessa Sivley of Decatur, AL and Jeanie Jolley of Decatur, Alabama.
VanSant-Register
Jeremy and Ashley VanSant-Register announce the birth of a son, Oliver Lee VanSant-Register, born May 13, 2023, at Piedmont Newnan Hospital. Maternal grandparents are Greg and Alice VanSant of Senoia. Paternal grandparent is Lee Ann Register of Calhoun, Georgia.
White
Ryan and Arielle White announce the birth of a daughter, Adalynn Grace White, born April 28, 2023, at Piedmont Newnan Hospital. Maternal grandparents are Candace Melton of Newnan and Mark Cloer of Luthersville. Paternal grandparents are Jennifer and Mark Kiser of Jackson, Georgia.
Whitehead
Milo Whitehead and Deanna Hayes announce the birth of a daughter, Kamila Ava Whitehead, born Feb. 2, 2023, at Tanner Medical Center. Maternal grandparent is April Hayes. Paternal grandparent is Pat Whitehead.
Wright
William and Chyna Wright announce the birth of a daughter, Sedona Leigh Wright, born April 9, 2023, at Piedmont Newnan Hospital. Maternal grandparents are Odis Brown and Christie Houston. Paternal grandparents are Teresa and Greg Wright.