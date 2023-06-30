William and Bridget Caldwell announce the birth of a son, Walker Ray Caldwell, born June 23, 2023, at Piedmont Newnan Hospital. Maternal grandparents are Bobby and Nancy Ross of Blairsville, Georgia. Paternal grandparents are Tommy and Tammy Collier of Grantville.
Charles Dancy and Karly Creel announce the birth of a son, Charles Clayton Dancy Jr., born June 15, 2023, at Piedmont Newnan Hospital. Maternal grandparents are Tonya Creel-Dawes of Newnan and Gwendolyn Frizzell of Cleveland, Ohio.
Jonathan and Lauren Emerson announce the birth of a daughter, Summer Faith Emerson, born May 31, 2023, at Piedmont Newnan Hospital.
Lance Heim and Kendra Combs announce the birth of a son, Ca’marion Heim, born June 9, 2023, at Piedmont Newnan Hospital. Maternal grandparents are Ashley and Randy Combs of Newnan. Paternal grandparents are Lance Heard and Jesskya Heim of Newnan.
Jaivontè Hinton and Chanice Robinson announce the birth of a daughter, Miracle Ja’liyah Hinton, born June 26, 2023, at Piedmont Newnan Hospital. Maternal grandparent is Charlotte Godfrey of Hogansville. Paternal grandparents are Cheryl and Christopher Robinson of Luthersville.
Richard and Julie Koch announce the birth of a son, Riley Earnest Koch, born June 2, 2023, at Piedmont Newnan Hospital. Maternal grandparents are Marvin and Kathy Cox Moore of Sharpsburg. Maternal grandparents are Melba and the late Richard Koch of Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.
Christina and Alexia Smith announce the birth of a daughter, Julianna Smith, born June 12, 2023, at Piedmont Newnan Hospital. Grandparents are
Linda Cleveland of Newnan, Raylee Prather of Griffin, and Dena House of Douglasville.
Dr. Mark and Ruthie Vendine announce the birth of a son, Kit Jozef Vending, born June 8, 2023, at Piedmont Newnan Hospital. Maternal grandparents are Alejandro and Nida Supnet of Laguna, Philippines. Paternal grandparents are Homer and Edith Vandine of Rome, Georgia.
Denver Vineyard and Jolie Wiseman announce the birth of a daughter, Everlie Faye Vineyard, born June 7, 2023, at Piedmont Newnan Hospital. Maternal grandparents are Brenda and Quintin Wiseman of Newnan. Paternal grandparent is Denna Johnson of Moreland.
Justin and Brittany Whitten announce the birth of a daughter, Raelyn Grace Whitten, born June 1, 2023, at Piedmont Newnan Hospital. Maternal grandparents are Jennifer and Greg Holloway of LaGrange, Georgia. Paternal grandparent is Susan Whitten of Franklin, Georgia.
Jakeob and Pamela Williams announce the birth of a daughter, Maisyn Williams, born May 29, 2023, at Piedmont Newnan Hospital.
Patrick and Caroline Wilson announce the birth of a son, Asa Gerard Wilson, born May 23, 2023, at Piedmont Newnan Hospital. Maternal grandparents are Jack and Linda Mauldin of San Antonio, Texas. Paternal grandparents are Tom and Kim Schmitz of Hogansville, and Bruce Wilson of Laurens, South Carolina.