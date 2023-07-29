Birth Announcements
The Newnan Times-Herald

Boatman

Bentley Boatman and Brock Meacham announce the birth of a daughter, Madison Arizona Boatman, born July 3, 2023, at Piedmont Newnan Hospital. Maternal grandparents are Shane and Denise Borders of Newnan, and Shane Meacham of Franklin. Paternal grandparents are Roy and Sherri Stewart of Five Points, Alabama.