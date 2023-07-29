Bentley Boatman and Brock Meacham announce the birth of a daughter, Madison Arizona Boatman, born July 3, 2023, at Piedmont Newnan Hospital. Maternal grandparents are Shane and Denise Borders of Newnan, and Shane Meacham of Franklin. Paternal grandparents are Roy and Sherri Stewart of Five Points, Alabama.
Francis “Sammy” Caputo and Allyson McDonald announce the birth of a son, Banks Harrison Caputo, born June 27, 2023, at Piedmont Newnan Hospital. Maternal grandparent is Rebecca McDonald of Hogansville. Paternal grandparents are Frank and Debbie Caputo of Newnan.
Nathaniel and Lexie Humphreys announce the birth of a son, Johnny Lewis Humphreys, born July 9, 2023, at Piedmont Newnan Hospital. Maternal grandparents are Jonathan and Melissa Reynolds of Greenville, Georgia, and Terrie Gaskell of Shannon, Mississippi. Paternal grandparents are Robert and Melanie Humphreys of Fort Mitchell, Alabama.
Connor and Aleia Meadows announce the birth of a daughter, Rebekah Grace Meadows, born July 3, 2023, at Piedmont Newnan Hospital. Maternal grandparents are Craig and Charmin Han of Roanoke, Alabama. Paternal grandparents are Edward and Denis Meadows of Newell, Alabama.
Weylin Orr and Rashala Kizzie announce the birth of a daughter, Kai’Dence Yvonne Orr, born July 24, 2023, at Piedmont Newnan Hospital. Maternal grandparents are Cynthia and James Godfrey of Luthersville. Paternal grandparent is Elisa Glass Orr of Newnan.
Rhys Rehberg and Mercedes Smith announce the birth of a daughter, Coraline Rehberg, born July 23, 2023, at Piedmont Newnan Hospital. Maternal grandparents are Michael and Mylynda Smith of LaGrange, Georgia. Paternal grandparents are Cathy and Terry Rehberg of Newnan.
Kyle and Angel Ruiz announce the birth of a son, Kayson James Ruiz, born July 22, 2023, at Piedmont Newnan Hospital. Maternal grandparents are Mark and Tamera Hogg of Guyton, Georgia. Paternal grandparents are Marco and Lisa-Parker Celestino of Toledo, Ohio.
David and Natalia Shuff announce the birth of a son, Benedict George Shuff, born July 23, 2023, at Piedmont Newnan Hospital. Maternal grandparents are Matthias and Matina Wagner of Davenport, Florida. Paternal grandparents are Virginia and Randy Dowd of Dundee, Florida.
Kendall Smith and Emma Lynch announce the birth of a daughter, Kallie Beckom Smith, born July 23, 2023, at Piedmont Newnan Hospital. Maternal grandparent is Magan Lynch of Newnan. Paternal grandparents are Larry and Jessica Smith of Grantville.