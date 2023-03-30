Chatfield
Terry and Tannie Chatfield announce the birth of a son, Terry Chatfield Jr., born March 16, 2023, at Piedmont Newnan Hospital. Maternal grandparents are Audrey and Rodney Stewart of Forsyth, Georgia. Paternal grandparents are Carol and Bryant Chatfield of Bronx, New York.
Clifton
Dakota and Tatum Clifton announce the birth of a son, Azriel Clifton, born Feb. 23, 2023, at Piedmont Newnan Hospital. Maternal grandparents are Christy Vaughan and David Morgan of Carrollton. Paternal grandparents are Katrena and Will Clifton of Temple, Georgia.
Daniel
Maurice Daniel and Breyanna Alexander announce the birth of a son, Mason Reese Daniel, born March 11, 2023, at Piedmont Newnan Hospital. Maternal grandparents are Grene and Renay Greenwood of Chicago, Illinois. Paternal grandparents are Gilberto and Marcia Daniel of Tyrone, Georgia.
Hitt
David and Lauren Hitt announce the birth of a son, Henry David Hitt, born March 2, 2023, at Piedmont Newnan Hospital. Maternal grandparents are Brad and Reneè Hansen of Greenville, South Carolina. Paternal grandparents are David and Susan Hitt of Augusta, Georgia.
Howell
Katie Howell announces the birth of a son, Levi Kash Howell, born Feb. 22, 2023, at Piedmont Newnan Hospital.
Karr
Caleb and Madison Karr announce the birth of a son, Rhett Karr, born Feb. 26, 2023, at Piedmont Newnan Hospital. Maternal grandparents are Mike and Amy Jones of Zebulon, Georgia. Paternal grandparents are Julie and Trey Skinner of Zebulon, and Chasity and Brent Karr of Zebulon, Georgia.
Landero
Carlos and Yuli Marcos-Landero announce the birth of a son, Oliver Emerson Marcos Landero, born Feb. 28, 2023. Maternal grandparents are Augusto and Marcos Cortez of Newnan. Paternal grandparent is Juana Landero Diaz of Newnan.
Lee
Hollis Lee and Samantha Griffin announce the birth of a daughter, Olivia Harper Lee, born Jan. 27, 2023, at Piedmont Newnan Hospital. Grandparents are Colleen and Derrick Fugatt, and Lori and Gary Cramer.
Middlebrooks
Jermon Middlebrooks and Katlyn Johnson announce the birth of a daughter, Ma’lona Aaliyah Middlebrooks, born Feb. 21, 2023, at Piedmont Newnan Hospital. Maternal grandparents are Kayla Miller and Timothy Johnson of Georgia. Paternal grandparents are Kevin and Roblyn Middlebrooks of Georgia.
Minor
Devin Beachboard and Melissa Minor announce the birth of a son, Hunter Rivington Minor, born March 12, 2023, at Piedmont Newnan Hospital. Maternal grandparents are Spencer and Monica Minor of Newnan. Paternal grandparents are Jay and Cindy Beachboard of Newnan.
Morgan
Nathan and Alyssa Morgan announce the birth of a daughter, Olivia Blair Morgan, born March 9, 2023, at Piedmont Newnan Hospital. Maternal grandparents are Todd and Mary Vanuere of Homer, AK. Paternal grandparents are Kristie Jardot and Darren Morgan of Bartlesville, Oklahoma.
Parks
Jeremie Parks and Rachel Miles announce the birth of a daughter, Legacy Mariahreigh Parks, born March 25, 2023, at Piedmont Newnan Hospital. Maternal grandparent is Ellen Fraziermiles of Newnan. Paternal grandparent is Brenda Parks of Newnan.
Parks
Kareem Parks and Kristen Parham announce the birth of a son, Khaza K’hari Parks, born Feb. 25, 2023, at Piedmont Newnan Hospital.
Pryor
Drew and Daylee Pryor announce the birth of a daughter, Josie James Pryor, born March 10, 2023, at Piedmont Newnan Hospital. Maternal grandparents are Scott and Shannon Wood of Senoia. Paternal grandparents are John and Joy Pryor of Newnan.
Richardson
Josh and Anna Richardson announce the birth of a daughter, Amelia Nell Richardson, born Feb. 2, 2023, at Piedmont Newnan Hospital. Maternal grandparents are Jim and Debbie Lanzon of Sharpsburg. Paternal grandparents are Wendy Richardson of Newnan, and Michael and Kimberly Richardson of Brunswick, Georgia.
Shealy
Brandon Shealy and Kristina Matheny announce the birth of a daughter, Vivienne Marie Shealy, born March 26, 2023, at Piedmont Newnan Hospital. Maternal grandparents are Chad and Beth Matheny of Newnan. Paternal grandparents are David and Robin Shealy of Newnan.
Washington
Justin Washington and Jamie Wheels announce the birth of a daughter, Ja’Riah Washington, born March 6, 2023, at Piedmont Newnan Hospital. Maternal grandparents are Jamie and Carmen Wheelous of Greenville, Georgia. Paternal grandparents are Monica Wasinton of Lanett, Alabama, and Christopher Huguley of Lafayette, Alabama.
Williams
Neil Williams and Kiera West announce the birth of a daughter, October Williams, born Feb. 24, 2023, at Piedmont Newnan Hospital. Maternal grandparent is Katie Williams of Newnan. Paternal grandparents are Willie and Shelley Champion of Newnan.