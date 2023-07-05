With high school football now just seven weeks away, we looked at Coweta County's top-10 all-time winning football coaches. In calculating totals, only wins at Coweta County high schools were counted.
Former Newnan Head Coach Max Bass is the dean of the group. From 1966 through 1994, he led the Newnan Cougars to 203 wins and four region championships.
Bass came to Newnan to stay after a two-year stint as the head coach at the Bolles School in Jacksonville, Florida. His first Cougar team won nine games and lost in the state quarterfinals.
His first career win was against Dallas High School on Sept. 2, 1966, and he recorded his 100th win on September 25, 1981, when the Cougars defeated Forest Park 21-0 at Drake Stadium. Warren Newsom scored two touchdowns in that game.
Coach Bass's 203rd and final win was on Sept. 23, 1994, at Clayton County’s Twelve Oaks stadium, when the Cougars defeated Jonesboro 6-0.
Just 51 wins behind at 152 is East Coweta great Danny Cronic. Coach Cronic came to the Indians in 1990 after stops at Cherokee, LaGrange, and Forsyth Central. He finished his career with one season at The Heritage School.
When he was hired, East Coweta had 67 wins in their previous 23 seasons and only had two playoff appearances. Coach Cronic’s first team won eight games, which tied a school record.
His first coaching win was against Hogansville 19-7 on Aug. 31, 1990. He took his last team to the 2007 state playoffs, where they fell in the second round to Camden County.
Coach Bass and Coach Cronic faced each other nine times in their career, but only three of those games occurred when Coach Cronic was at East Coweta. Newnan won the fifth game between the two legendary coaches in 1992, but Coach Cronic got revenge the next two seasons.
In third place overall is current Northgate Viking Head Coach Mike McDonald. Coach McDonald has made two stops in the county; 2009 through 2016 at Newnan, where he won 56 games and a region championship, and since 2018, with the Vikings, where he has won 20 games.
In 2022, Coach McDonald took the Vikings to the second round of the state playoffs. Overall, Coach McDonald has 95 career wins, including his three seasons at Union Grove, and will be looking for his 100th overall win this season.
Former Cougar Coach Bob Herring is in fourth place with 71 wins. Coach Herring came to Drake Stadium in 1999 after coaching high school football in Alabama.
In just ten seasons, Coach Herring took the Cougars to the semifinals twice and the quarterfinals once.
Rounding out the top five is current Trinity Christian Head Coach Kenny Dallas, who has 58 wins in just six seasons and is the school's all-time wins leader. The Lions have been to the playoffs in all six of Coach Dallas’s seasons.
Other current head coaches are moving up the list. East Coweta's John Small broke into the top 10 last year with their regular season finale win over Pebblebrook. He is tied with another former Indian coach, Vernon Kidd, and just one behind his predecessor, Clint Wade.
Two wins this year will put Coach Small in second place all-time at East Coweta behind Coach Cronic.
At Newnan, Head Coach Chip Walker has 32 wins and is only five away from breaking into the top 10.
The high school football season kicks off on Friday, Aug. 18, when Trinity Christian travels to Woodward Academy, followed by the Coweta/Fayette Kick-Off Classic at Drake Stadium on Saturday, Aug. 19.
The Classic will include Northgate vs. Whitewater, Newnan vs. Sandy Creek, and East Coweta vs Starr’s Mill.